Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 4/1/2017
Cynthia Erivo Performs at 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - 4/1/2017
The Skivvies and More Slated for Spring at The Green Room 42 - 4/1/2017
The Green Room 42, Broadway's newest, funkiest, and most spacious club located on 42nd street and Tenth Ave inside YOTEL announces an all-star lineup for the spring.
Utah Opera To Highlight Veterans' Journey With THE LONG WALK - 4/1/2017
On March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 PM “The Long Walk” will make its Western U.S. premiere at the Jeanné Wagner Theater in the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. It is the story of one man's experience and based on the book “The Long Walk: A Story of War and the Life that Follows” by Brian Castner.
'PHANTOM' Cast Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein to Benefit BC/EFA - 4/2/2017
The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced that members from the cast of Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera will come together and sing the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein on Sunday, April 2nd at 6pm.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arrives on Broadway - 4/2/2017
Broadway rehearsals are underway at The Lyceum Theatre for the Broadway debut of the Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award winning West End hit comedy.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Aims to Go Right on Opening Night - 4/2/2017
A friendly reminder! The Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award winning West End comedy, which officially began performances Thursday, March 9, opens on Broadway this Sunday, April 2, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street).
Glenn Close Among Honorees for Theatre Forward's Chairman's Awards Gala - 4/3/2017
Theatre Forward and Chairman James S. Turley will lead a celebration to support American theatre at the annual Chairman's Awards Gala on Monday, April 3rd, at The Pierre New York (2 East 61st Street at Fifth Avenue).
Amas Musical Theatre Honors Ahrens & Flaherty with The Rosie Award - 4/3/2017
Amas Musical Theatre, New York City's award-winning pioneer in diversity and multi-ethnic casting in the performing arts since 1968, will celebrate its 48th Anniversary at a gala benefit on Monday, April 3, 2016 at the Baruch Performing Arts Center (East 25th Street between Lexington and 3rd Avenues).
Cast, Creatives of HAMILTON, SWEAT & More Set for 2017 UpClose Series - 4/3/2017
The Drama League has announced its 2017 UpClose and Rough Draft Series, to be held at The Drama League Theater Center (32 Avenue of the Americas) in Tribeca.
The Broadway Loves series makes its return to Feinstein's/54 Below this April 3rd when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices will celebrate the original 'American Idol,' three-time grammy award winner Kelly Clarkson.
Marin Mazzie Headlines 2017 PRSSA Concert to Benefit Autism NJ - 4/3/2017
Fresh off a triumphant return to Broadway in 'The King and I' after battling and beating ovarian cancer, actress and singer Marin Mazzie will headline the Montclair State University PRSSA concert to benefit Autism New Jersey on Monday, April 3 at Memorial Auditorium at Montclair State. The performance will run from 7:30-9:30 pm. Joining her will be comic Sunda Croonquist and mentalist Manlow.
CSA Hosts Town Hall for Transgender Actors - 4/3/2017
The Casting Society of America, as part of its ongoing 'Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in Casting Initiative,' will sponsor a town hall conversation for transgender actors.
Krysta Rodriguez & More Sign on for BROADWAY LOVES KELLY CLARKSON - 4/3/2017
Groban, Benton & 'GREAT COMET' Cast Headline Culture For One Benefit - 4/3/2017
Josh Groban, Denée Benton, and the cast of the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will perform at Culture for One's Fifth Annual Benefit to further their mission to improve the lives and futures of New York City children living in foster care by providing them with access to the arts and cultural opportunities.
Jason Robert Brown, Phylicia Rashad, Betsy Wolfe and More Sign on for Theatre Forward's Chairman's Award Gala - 4/3/2017
As previously announced, Theatre Forward and Chairman James S. Turley will lead a celebration to support American theatre at the annual Chairman's Awards Gala on Monday, April 3rd, at The Pierre New York (2 East 61st Street at Fifth Avenue).
Ushkowitz, Styles and Newman Read FANGIRL TV Pilot in NYC - 4/3/2017
Just announced, Jenna Ushkowitz, Stephanie Styles, and Robert Newman will lead a private industry reading of the new TV pilot FANGIRL, written by Will Ropp.
Danielle Brooks Joins Angela Birchett in Concert at W Times Square - 4/3/2017
Tony-nominated actress Danielle Brooks joins fellow The Color Purple castmate Angela Birchett for LIVE IN THE LIVING ROOM concert series at W NY Times Square.
Robert Cuccioli Leads TEDDY'S DOLL HOUSE Reading at Cherry Lane - 4/3/2017
Playwright/director Charles Messina, best known for last year's critically acclaimed play A ROOM OF MY OWN starring Ralph Macchio and Mario Cantone, is directing a staged reading of Kathleen Kaan's new play Teddy's Doll House.
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Begins on Broadway - 4/4/2017
The producers of Indecent - Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel's newest work, one of the most acclaimed plays of 2016 when it debuted in New York Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre following productions at Yale Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse - have announced that the production will begin performances on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St New York, NY), on April 4, prior to its official opening night on April 18.
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opens Off-Broadway - 4/4/2017
The Color Purple's Carrie Compere will join the cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical in the role of Sally this March for the brand-new production at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).
Brandy Norwood Returns to the Cell Block for CHICAGO in D.C. - 4/4/2017
Producers Barry and Fran Weissler and the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announce that Grammy Award-winner Brandy Norwood will play 'Roxie Hart' when the production returns to Washington, D.C. at the Kennedy Center. CHICAGO THE MUSICAL will play a limited two-week engagement from April 4-16, 2017.
Audra McDonald Joins San Francisco Symphony in 'PRIDE' Concert - 4/4/2017
On April 4, 2017, Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony, along with Broadway star Audra McDonald, celebrate the Bay Area's spirit of inclusion and diversity with a special concert in Davies Symphony Hall recognizing and supporting the Bay Area LGBTQ community.
PS122's 2017 Gala Fetes Alan Cumming - 4/4/2017
The Board of Directors invites you to Performance Space 122's Spring Gala 2017, honoring Alan Cumming ('Sappy Songs', Cabaret), celebrating Shining Star Award winner Ben Rodriguez-Cubenas, and introducing Executive Artistic Director Jenny Schlenzka.
Chris McCarrell, will star in a brand-new production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical this March at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).
'THE LIGHTNING THIEF' Musical Opens Off-Broadway - 4/4/2017
Producers of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical have announced that his March for the brand-new production at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical begins performances on March 23, opening on Tuesday, April 4 and will run through May 6, 2017. More casting has just been announced!
New York Premiere of DANIEL'S HUSBAND Opens at Primary Stages - 4/4/2017
Primary Stages, in association with Ted Snowdon, has announced complete casting for the final production of their 2016/17 season, the New York premiere of DANIEL'S HUSBAND.
Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES Begins at Signature Theatre - 4/4/2017
Casting is confirmed and tickets are now on sale for the Signature Theatre world premiere production of The Antipodes, written by Residency Five playwright Annie Baker and directed by Lila Neugebauer.
Alessandra Marc Returns to Carnegie Hall - 4/4/2017
Alessandra Marc, considered one of the greatest sopranos of our lifetime, returns to live performance at CARNEGIE HALL, April 4, 2017 7:30pm Zankel Hall, performing her signature aria from Turandot: the opera that electrified audiences of her most recent appearances at Lincoln Center's Metropolitan Opera.
Ebert & Sears Join Fierstein in GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Public - 4/5/2017
The Public Theater announced complete casting today for the world premiere of GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM, written by Martin Sherman. Directed by Sean Mathias, the show begins previews on Tuesday, March 14 and has been extended one week through Sunday, April 23, with an official press opening on Wednesday, April 5.
PRESENT LAUGHTER Opens on Broadway - 4/5/2017
Producer Jordan Roth announced today the complete casting and creative team for the Broadway revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter.
Harvey Fierstein Stars in GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Public Theater - 4/5/2017
The Public's world premiere of Gently Down the Stream, written by Martin Sherman and directed by Sean Mathias, has been extended to run through May 14, with an official press opening on Wednesday, April 5. Tony winner Harvey Fierstein takes the stage in a ravishing world premiere by one of the most influential playwrights of our time. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast onstage below!
Julianne Moore Among Lineup for CHURCH & STATE Post-Show Talks - 4/5/2017
Church & State, the critically acclaimed play by Jason Odell Williams that just opened at New World Stages (340 W. 50th Street - between 8th & 9th Avenues) has announced a series of post performance discussions to be held on three consecutive Wednesdays starting April 5.
"And the Moon" - An Original Queer Musical Short - 4/5/2017
PACIFIC OVERTURES, Starring George Takei, Begins at Classic Stage - 4/6/2017
Classic Stage Company has announced complete casting for their upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Pacific Overtures, directed and designed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, beginning performances Thursday, April 6 at CSC (136 East 13th Street) for a limited engagement through Saturday, May 27.
WILD GOOSE DREAMS Begins as Part of PUBLIC STUDIO's 4th Season - 4/6/2017
The Public Theater announced the fourth season of PUBLIC STUDIO, which will present two new plays this spring.
BAGHDADDY Returns Off-Broadway - 4/6/2017
The well-reviewed, NY Times Critic's Pick Baghdaddy (formerly known as, Who's Your Baghdaddy?) by Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo will return to NYC beginning April 6, opening on Monday, May 1, 2017 and have an initial run through June 18, 2017 at St. Luke's Theatre (308 West 46th Street).
Ethan Slater will join the cast in the role of Jerry Samuel in the well-reviewed, NY Times Critic's Pick Baghdaddy (formerly known as Who's Your Baghdaddy?) as it returns to Off-Broadway this April.
Anna Deavere Smith Honored for NOTES FROM THE FIELD - 4/7/2017
Long Island University (LIU) has announced the winners of the 68th annual George Polk Awards in Journalism, continuing the University's longstanding tradition of honoring and celebrating the impact of courageous and authentic journalism on our national and global discourse.
Jaygee Macapugay, Mark Bautista Lead HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep - 4/7/2017
Seattle Repertory Theatre today announced the star-studded cast of its highly anticipated immersive theatrical event, Here Lies Love.
Betty Buckley Releases New STORY SONGS Album - 4/7/2017
Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley - co-starring in the recent smash hit M. Night Shayamalan film Split opposite James McAvoy - will come to the New York area this season for four appearances, including for two concerts in March to preview her new album Story Songs from Palmetto Records, to be released on Friday, April 7.
Stephen Karam's SPEECH & DEBATE Film Hits Theaters - 4/7/2017
Below, check out the official poster for the new film SPEECH & DEBATE based on THE HUMANS playwright Stephen Karam's hit comedy!
Magic Theatre's 2017 Gala Honors Sam Shepard, Paula Vogel and Taylor Mac - 4/7/2017
Magic Theatre announced today that the theatre's 50thanniversary gala fundraiser will be held at the Minnesota Street Project on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
SPEECH & DEBATE's NYC Film Premiere Benefits BC/EFA - 4/7/2017
Sycamore Pictures (Begin Again, The Hollars, The Way Way Back) has announced the theatrical release of SPEECH & DEBATE will open in New York City at AMC's EMPIRE 25 beginning Friday, April 7, 2017.
Betty Buckley Releases STORY SONGS Live Album - 4/7/2017
Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will introduce her powerful new live double album Story Songs from Palmetto Records on Friday, April 7.
MOURNING THE LIVING Tackles Alzheimers and Their Caregivers Off-Broadway - 4/7/2017
Lifewise Productions has announced that it will stage Mickele Hogan's MOURNING THE LIVING, a new drama directed by Alan Souza about caregivers of those afflicted with Alzheimer's disease, April 7th thru April 22nd at the Dorothy Strelsin Theatre at 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan. The official opening is on Thursday, April 13th at 8PM.
Immigration-Themed ¡FIGARO! (90210) Returns Off-Broadway - 4/7/2017
Following recent political clashes over immigration and border control, ¡Figaro! (90210) returns to the New York stage April 7th - 23rd, for 15 performances only. With its unique mix of uproarious comedy and biting social commentary to highlight the importance of cultural inclusion in a nation of immigrants, ¡Figaro! (90210) will be back at The Duke on 42nd Street, a New 42nd Street project (229 West 42nd Street).
FIGARO (90210) Starts Off-Broadway - 4/7/2017
Following a critically-acclaimed run in 2016, ¡Figaro! (90210) returns to the New York stage April 7th through April 23rd for 15 performances only.
Sony Classical Celebrates NY Philharmonic's 175th Season With CD Release - 4/7/2017
Sony Classical will celebrate the New York Philharmonic's 175th anniversary season with New York Philharmonic — 175th Anniversary Edition, a 65-CD compilation of the Orchestra's recordings from 1917 to 1995, to be released on April 7, 2017.
Sono Luminus Announces Release Of RECURRENCE By Icelandic Symphony Orchestra - 4/7/2017
|
New York soul singer-songwriter Morgan James announces the release of her sophomore album, Reckless Abandon (via her own Hedonist Records) on April 7th with an extensive tour, featuring appearances in NYC, Hollywood, Washington, D.C., Chicago and more (see tour dates and album track listing below).
|
Palm Beach Opera will present Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance for one weekend only, April 7 – 9, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.
|
|
Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) announces the playwrights accepted for the 15th Anniversary season of its Theater series to run at the Cherry Lane Theatre and Joe's Pub at The Pubic Theater, April 8 to May 20, 2017.
|
Hartford Opera Theater will present the world premiere of David Wolfson's THE FAITH OPERAS, a collection of operatic vignettes that grapple with issues of faith, religion, love, and family relationships.
|
For the first time in Israel the Israeli Opera presents the delightful Gioacchino Rossini comic opera 'La Gazzette' ('The Magazine') – performed by the Royal Opera of Wallonie from Liege, Belgium, conducted by Jan Schultsz and directed by Stefano Mazzonis di Pralafera, the Liege Opera general and artistic director.