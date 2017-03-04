Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 3/4/2017
Winter Film Awards Indie Film Fest in the Spotlight! - 3/4/2017
2017 Cherry Orchard Festival - 3/4/2017
Since 2013 the Cherry Orchard Festival has built a solid reputation for presenting moving and intriguing concerts and productions by international artists and ensembles to New York City audiences.
Grammy-Award Winning Conductor Featured at Garden Theatre Gala on 3/4 - 3/4/2017
WONDERLAND Gets a Rock & Roll Makeover at ATC Kids This March - 3/4/2017
The Atlantic for Kids 2016/2017 Season will resume Saturday, March 4 with the family rock concert meets live theater adventure Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure, a New York premiere musical based on Lewis Carroll's beloved Alice and Wonderland tales, featuring book and lyrics by Rachel Rockwell, music and lyrics by Michael Mahler, and direction by Marshall Pailet.
Seize the Day! Disney's NEWSIES Returns to Cinemas for Encore Screening - 3/4/2017
'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' three-day cinema event broke ticketing records to become the highest-grossing Broadway event to date from Fathom Events. An estimated 210,250 people saw the event on big screens across the U.S. on February 16, 18 and 22, amounting to $3.47 million in ticket sales. It also now ranks as the No. 2 top-performing title for Fathom Events to-date.
VIDEO: Viola Davis in Tonight's Lifetime Movie CUSTODY by James Lapine - 3/4/2017
Golden Globe winner Viola Davis executive produces and stars in CUSTODY, set to make its debut on Lifetime on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm ET/PT.
COME FROM AWAY and More Get Behind-the-Scenes Looks at the Guggenheim This Spring - 3/5/2017
Works & Process at the Guggenheim has announced its spring 2017 season.
COME FROM AWAY Creative Team Set for Guggenheim Panel - 3/5/2017
On Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents a discussion with Canadian writer duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine, and Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley on the creative process behind the new musical Come From Away, which will open on Broadway on March 12. Members of the cast will perform highlights from the show.
WCO Presents Beethoven's LEONORE - 3/5/2017
After an all-star 30th season including an Anniversary Concert starring Angela Meade and Vivica Genaux and Massenet's Hérodiade starring Michael Fabiano and Joyce El-Khoury, Washington Concert Opera presents Beethoven's Leonore on March 5th, 2017 for its 30th season culmination.
THIS IS US Star Chrissy Metz Leads FAT PIG Benefit Reading for MCC Theater - 3/5/2017
MCC Theater has announced a one-night-only benefit reading of Neil LaBute's play, Fat Pig, directed by LaBute, to be held on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 7PM at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).
Laury Shelley Comes to Naperville's Madden Theater 3/5 - 3/5/2017
Wolfe & Kantor Reprise Roles in THE LAST FIVE YEARS in Concert in Miami - 3/5/2017
Miami New Drama (MiND) at Colony Theatre is presenting a one-night-only concert version of the beloved 2013 revival of Off Broadway show, The Last Five Years.
COME FROM AWAY Cast, Creatives Set for Guggenheim Preview - 3/5/2017
On Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents a discussion with Canadian writing duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine, and Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley on the creative process behind the new musical Come From Away, which will open on Broadway on March 12.
GREAT COMET Understudies & More Set for AT THIS PERFORMANCE... This Weekend - 3/5/2017
Musicals Tonight! continues its ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudiesand Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Sunday, March 5th at The Lion Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street at 7 PM.
OH, HELLO's Mulaney Joins Metz For MCC's FAT PIG Reading - 3/5/2017
MCC Theater announced today complete casting for its one-night-only benefit reading of Neil LaBute's play, Fat Pig, directed by LaBute, to be held on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 7PM at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).
Freeform Presents World Premiere of BEAUTY & THE BEAST Music Video Tonight - 3/5/2017
In a “tale as old as time,” Freeform will be hosting the world premiere of the Ariana Grande and John Legend music video BEAUTY AND THE BEAST from the upcoming Walt Disney Studios feature film of the same name,
Excerpts of Broadway-Bound OSLO Set for Guggenheim Event - 3/6/2017
On Monday, March 6, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents a discussion with Oslo playwright J.T. Rogers and director Bartlett Sher prior to the play's Broadway premiere. Excerpts from the play will be performed by members of the cast.
|
Garofalo, Tilly, Urie & More Headed to CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY - 3/6/2017
New York's funniest show, Celebrity Autobiography: THE 2017 EDITION has a NYC show on March 6 at 7pm at The Triad (158 West 72nd Street) which will feature stars of stage and screen, including Academy Award-nominee Jennifer Tilly, Janeane Garofalo, beloved Crossword Puzzle Editor for The New York Times Will Shortz, Tate Donovan (Manchester by the Sea), Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, Younger), five-time Emmy-winner & comedy legend Alan Zweibel, Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock) and Drama Desk-winners Eugene Pack & Dayle Reyfel.
Mandy Gonzalez & Alexandra Socha Perform at YPC's 2017 Gala - 3/6/2017
The Young People's Chorus of New York City will hold its 2017 fundraising gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. YPC Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez and the chorus are excited to welcome special guests: Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez (Angelica) from Hamilton and Alexandra Socha from Spring Awakening, plus Time for Three, a high-energy, genre-bending string trio that performs music from classical to bluegrass with mashups of everything in between.
2017 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Announced - 3/6/2017
The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has announced 10 Finalists for its prestigious playwriting award, the oldest and largest prize awarded to women playwrights.
Tour Star Reprises Role as 'Lola' in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway - 3/6/2017
Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that J. Harrison Ghee, currently earning rave reviews across the country as Lola in the National Tour of Kinky Boots, will strut onto Broadway this Spring, joining the Broadway production beginning March 6, 2017.
Karen Mason Hosts IT'S ABOUT TIME Album Release Concert at Birdland - 3/6/2017
Karen Mason – the acclaimed Broadway star and concert artist – will celebrate her new album It's About Time from Zevely Records with a special concert at Birdland Jazz Club (315 West 44th Street in New York) on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM.
Goodwin, Duda & More Host Audition Master Classes at Abingdon - 3/6/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company, under the artistic direction of Tony Speciale, continues its Studio Series with four Monday night classes on Audition prep for Actors Singers and Dancers.
Season Tickets on Sale for The Muny's 2017 Season, Featuring NEWSIES and More - 3/6/2017
Evan Todd Joins BEAUTIFUL as 'Gerry Goffin' Opposite Abby Mueller - 3/7/2017
Producers Paul Blake and Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that stage and screen favorite Evan Todd will join the cast of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical on March 7, 2017.
|
New Book for Young Readers Goes In-Depth on Alexander Hamilton - 3/7/2017
Thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster Broadway musical, Hamilton-mania has taken the nation by storm. And now kids can read the story of one of America's most influential founders.
HAMILTON Star Announces Broadway Green Alliance Prize at USITT - 3/8/2017
Seth Stewart, an original cast member of Broadway's HAMILTON, currently playing Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, has been added to the stellar lineup of participants at the 2017 United States Institute for Theatre Technology, Inc. (USITT) Annual Conference & Stage Expo, March 8-11 in St. Louis, Missouri.
|
Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST), in association with The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, has announced SPILL, written and directed by Leigh Fondakowski (The Laramie Project, The People's Temple).
|
The Public Theater will begin previews for the world premiere musical THE OUTER SPACE on Thursday, February 23 in Joe's Pub at The Public. With book and lyrics by Ethan Lipton and directed by Leigh Silverman, the show has been extended one week through Sunday, April 9, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 8. THE OUTER SPACE features music composed and performed by Ethan Lipton, Vito Dieterle, Eben Levy, and Ian Riggs.
|
O'Hara, Gleason & More Set for 'LETTERS TO OUR DAUGHTERS' in Westport - 3/8/2017
Westport Country Playhouse will present the star-studded event 'Letters to Our Daughters: An International Women's Day Celebration' on March 8, 2017.
Ruhl, Taichman Chat 'A HAPPY MARRIAGE' for LCT's Platform Series - 3/8/2017
Lincoln Center Theater Platform Series, a forum for public discussion between Lincoln Center Theater artists and theatergoers, continues on Wednesday, March 8, with HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE author Sarah Ruhl and director Rebecca Taichman.
Tracy Letts' New Play THE MINUTES Opens on Broadway - 3/8/2017
Producer Scott Rudin today announced that Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes, the new play from Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning playwright Tracy Letts, will have its Broadway premiere in the spring of 2018 in a production directed by Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro.
DVR Alert: Audra McDonald Chats 'Beauty and the Beast' on Today's THE VIEW on ABC - 3/8/2017
On Wednesday, March 8th, the show will welcome six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, who will discuss her role as Garderobe, "the wardrobe" in Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.
Brain Meets Brawn in 'SAM & DEDE' at 59E59 Theaters - 3/9/2017
59E59 Theaters will host the East Coast premiere of SAM & DEDE, OR MY DINNER WITH ANDRE THE GIANT, written by Gino DiIorio and directed by Leah S. Abrams. Produced by The Custom Made Theatre Co., Inc. (San Francisco, CA) with Executive Producers William and Ruth Isenberg, SAM & DEDE, OR MY DINNER WITH ANDRE THE GIANT begins performances on Thursday, March 9 for a limited engagement through Saturday, April 1. Press opening is Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 PM.
SITI's John Cage-Inspired Play CHESS MATCH NO. 5 Begins at Abingdon - 3/9/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company, under the artistic direction of Tony Speciale, presents the world premiere of CHESS MATCH NO. 5, conceived and directed by Anne Bogart, with text arranged by Jocelyn Clarke from the words of John Cage.
Estelle Parsons Helms THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT at La MaMa - 3/9/2017
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot will receive a rare New York revival this spring at The Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa (66 East 4th Street) with previews beginning March 9th, 2017 for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through March 26th. Opening Night is set for Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7pm.
|
|
Tyce Sings Jim Steinman Tunes in New Album HERO - 3/9/2017
Every so often a new artist comes along with a debut album that not only raises eyebrows, but curiosity in that the songs are so perfectly matched with the talent. In Tyce's case, with the release of his debut Broadway Records album, HERO (March 10), his voice is perfectly in sync with the celebratory music and lyrics of noted-Meat Loaf-collaborator Jim Steinman.
THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT, Helmed by Estelle Parsons, Begins Off-Broadway - 3/9/2017
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot will receive a rare New York revival this spring at The Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa (66 East 4th Street) with previews beginning March 9th, 2017 for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through March 26th. Opening Night is set for Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7pm. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
TV: Director Anne Bogart Chats CHESS MATCH NO. 5 at Abingdon - 3/9/2017
Director Anne Bogart discusses the world premiere of CHESS MATCH NO. 5, a new play based on texts from the many public conversations with American composer, writer, artist and philosopher John Cage, beginning previews March 9 at Abingdon Theatre Company (312 West 36th Street, 1st Street).
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arrives on Broadway - 3/9/2017
Broadway rehearsals are underway at The Lyceum Theatre for the Broadway debut of the Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award winning West End hit comedy.
Reps from BWW, Facebook & More Set for CTI Marketing Seminar - 3/9/2017
Tom Viertel, Executive Director of Commercial Theater Institute (CTI), the theater industry's leading training & professional development program for those interested in producing, announces the final line up for its upcoming Marketing Seminar on March 9th and 10th at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater (210 West 50th Street).
BEAUTY & THE BEAST Soundtrack Released - 3/10/2017
Five-time GRAMMY-winning and best-selling recording artist Celine Dion will perform an all-new original song, 'How Does A Moment Last Forever,' for Disney's live-action 'Beauty and the Beast.' The song will also be included on the film's soundtrack. Scroll down for a peek at the official artwork for the album!
|
Producer Jordan Roth announced today the complete casting and creative team for the Broadway revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter.
|
Palm Beach Opera presents Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto for one weekend only, March 10-12, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. One of the most popular operas in the repertoire, Rigoletto is “a must-see masterpiece” of passion and vengeance, filled with some of opera's most famous arias, such as “La donna è mobile,” and “Questa o quella.”
|
|
Harada & Wordsworth Host Prospect's GOOD TO GO Women Writers Showcase - 3/10/2017
Immigration, the development of Luna Park, and new adaptations of the films Bread and Roses and Teeth are among the subjects of Prospect Theater Company's upcoming Good to Go Songwriter's Showcase, a concert celebrating new works-in-process created or co-created by women writers.
Adams, N'Kenge & More Celebrate Kander & Ebb in AMERICAN SHOWSTOPPERS at Schimmel Center - 3/10/2017
On Friday, March 10 at 7:30 PM, Schimmel Center will continue its American Showstoppers series. This time orchestrator and conductor Fred Barton leads his 14-piece orchestra and cast of Broadway singers and dancers in a tribute to one of the most prolific song writing duos of the 20th century, John Kander and Fred Ebb.
Testa, Rodriguez, Jacobs & Gotay Sign on for Prospect's GOOD TO GO - 3/10/2017
Two-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Queen of the Mist, On the Town), Arielle Jacobs (Wicked, In the Heights), Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family, Smash) and Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Spider-Man; Turn Off the Dark) have joined the cast of the Good to Go Songwriters' Showcase.
ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL - THE OPERA Makes World Premiere in Montreal - 3/11/2017
In celebration of Montréal's 375th anniversary, Opéra de Montréal is pleased to present the world premiere of ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL - THE OPERA, based on Roger Waters' legendary work, The Wall.
|
The Barrow Group has announced complete casting for the second show in their 2016/17 season, Henrik Ibsen's ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, in a new adaptation by Seth Barrish and K. Lorrel Manning.
|
Geffen Playhouse and online theater streaming service BroadwayHD today announced a partnership to present select live and captured-live productions from the Los Angeles theater to BroadwayHD subscribers. The Geffen's current production of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning Long Day's Journey Into Night, starring Jane Kaczmarek and Alfred Molina, will be the first play presented under the partnership. It marks BroadwayHD's first live stream from a U.S. theater outside of New York City.
|
Sonya Yoncheva brings her acclaimed interpretation of the doomed courtesan Violetta Valéry to Live in HD audiences for the first time, opposite rising American tenor Michael Fabiano as her lover, Alfredo. Don't miss a LIVE in HD transmission of The Met Opera's La Traviata on Saturday, March 11 at 12:55 p.m. as part of the Craig's Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series. Violetta, a young and consumptive courtesan is exhausted after years of service, and wants nothing better than to relax and enjoy the time that she has left, free and footloose from men and worries. However, a chance meeting at a party she hosts, with the handsome yet naive Alfredo sees her question her existence and her loneliness without a lover to call her own. She encourages his love.