Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 3/4/2017

The Met Opera's LA TRAVIATA and IDOMENEO Come to the Big Screen in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse - 3/11/2017 Sonya Yoncheva brings her acclaimed interpretation of the doomed courtesan Violetta Valéry to Live in HD audiences for the first time, opposite rising American tenor Michael Fabiano as her lover, Alfredo. Don't miss a LIVE in HD transmission of The Met Opera's La Traviata on Saturday, March 11 at 12:55 p.m. as part of the Craig's Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series. Violetta, a young and consumptive courtesan is exhausted after years of service, and wants nothing better than to relax and enjoy the time that she has left, free and footloose from men and worries. However, a chance meeting at a party she hosts, with the handsome yet naive Alfredo sees her question her existence and her loneliness without a lover to call her own. She encourages his love.

