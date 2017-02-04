Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/4/2017
Lyric Opera announced today that Tony Award-winning Broadway star Jessie Mueller and gospel and R&B sensation Michelle Williams will join the line-up of performers slated for the Chicago Voices Gala Concert, a special, one-night-only concert on Saturday, February 4, at 7:30pm at Lyric's Civic Opera House.
COME FROM AWAY Concert Headlines La Jolla Playhouse's 2017 Gala - 2/4/2017
La Jolla Playhouse announces its annual Gala will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Highlighting the event will be a one-night-only concert presentation of The Playhouse-born, Broadway-bound musical Come From Away.
The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team for its revival of Steve Martin's clever and crowd-pleasing comedy hit Picasso at the Lapin Agile.
Celebrated star of stage and screen Taye Diggs and Jenny Parsinen (Allegiance) will choreograph the benefit workshop production of Keenan Scott II's powerful and moving play thoughts of a COLORED MAN on a day when the sun set too early, from February 4-6, 2017 at Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor).
Vaudezilla Presents STRIP-O-RAMA - 2/4/2017
As previously announced, celebrated star of stage and screen Taye Diggs and Jenny Parsinen (Allegiance) will choreograph the benefit workshop production of Keenan Scott II's powerful and moving play thoughts of a COLORED MAN on a day when the sun set too early, from February 4-6, 2017 at Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor).
Charlotte Cohn, Robert Creighton & More Join 'PAGE TO STAGE' Seminar Off-Broadway - 2/4/2017
The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing firms, will hold the next event in its Seminars series, focused on the Off Broadway Producing Process on Saturday February 4th, 2017.
DUREY REDISCOVERED Premieres Uncovered Manuscripts at NYU's La Maison Francaise - 2/4/2017
An ensemble of artists committed to exploring the rarely heard music of Louis Durey present six of his unpublished manuscripts, including four North American premieres, on Saturday, February 4 at 4:00 p.m. at La Maison Française at New York University as a prelude to a recording to be released this May by New Focus Records.
Star-Studded PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Begins at The Old Globe - 2/4/2017
The Old Globe presents a revival of Steve Martin's clever and crowd-pleasing comedy hit Picasso at the Lapin Agile. This is the third Martin work in three seasons at the Globe, following 2014's world premiere musical Bright Star, which went on to Broadway and five Tony Award nominations, and last year's twice-extended world premiere comedy Meteor Shower. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company below!
Applications Available Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio 2/4 - 2/4/2017
Disney, Valentines, Villains & More Set for February at 54 Below - 2/5/2017
This February, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates the winter season's most anticipated evenings with special celebrations that will delight lovers (and their foes), thrill film aficionados, and provide an alternative for those looking to escape Super Bowl Sunday.
60 MINUTES Presents Unseen Footage from Charlie Rose's HAMILTON Report Tonight - 2/5/2017
Dame Harriet Walter Chats, Signs New Book at Drama Book Shop - 2/6/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome back Dame Harriet Walter for a discussion about her new book, Brutus and Other Heroines: Playing Shakespeare's Roles for Women, on Monday, February 6th at 5:00PM.
Kristin Chenoweth & More Slated for Transport Group's 2017 Gala - 2/6/2017
Transport Group's 2017 gala will honor Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Performers scheduled to appear to pay tribute include Kristin Chenoweth, Titus Burgess, Raul Esparza, Jonathan Groff, Debra Monk and more.
Phylicia Rashad Honored at Steppenwolf's 2017 Women in the Arts Luncheon - 2/6/2017
Steppenwolf Theatre Company proudly announces stage director, singer and Tony Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad as the 2017 honoree at the annual Steppenwolf Salutes Women in the Arts fundraising luncheon on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 12noon at Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, 221 N Columbus Dr. Ms. Rashad joins Steppenwolf Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro for a riveting conversation about her multifaceted career and her role as a leader in the field.
The Atlanta Opera Discoveries Series Presents MARIA DE BUENOS ARIES, 2/2-2/6 - 2/6/2017
The Atlanta Opera's Discoveries series brings Maria de Buenos Aires, a tango opera with music by Astor Piazzolla and texts by Horacio Ferrer, to Atlanta for the first time.
Transport Group Hosts Starry 'EVENING WITH Mary-Mitchell Campbell' Gala - 2/6/2017
Single performance-only tickets are now on sale for Transport Group's benefit, featuring performances from multiple-time Tony, Emmy, and Drama Desk Award nominees Kristin Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff, Titus Burgess, Debra Monk, Sierra Bogges and her sister, Summer Bogges, and Raul Esparza.
Imani Uzuri's 'LOVE STORY' Tours the Boroughs - 2/6/2017
Joe's Pub at The Public and The Public Theater's Mobile Unit present Imani Uzuri's Love Story: Songs of Laughter, Loss and Resilience, a concert of the composer's own music, as part of the programs' collaborative series, In Transit.
Damiano, Margherita & More Sing Out Against Bullying at 54 Below - 2/6/2017
Following on the massive success of the first 'Broadway Against Bullying' cabaret held last year, nationally renowned non-profit No Bully will host the second annual one-night-only cabaret titled 'Broadway Against Bullying: Stars Shine Brightest in the Dark.'
Melissa Errico Sings from 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' at Transport Group Gala - 2/6/2017
Tony Award-nominated singer and actress Melissa Errico (who just finished an extended run in Irish Rep's critically acclaimed revival of Finian's Rainbow), has been added to the Transport Group's Benefit honoring Mary-Mitchell Campbell on Monday, February 6 at 6pm at The Times Center (242 West 41st Street).
Get Your Golden Ticket to 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' - 2/6/2017
The box office at Broadway's Lunt Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street), opens Monday, February 6, at 10am (EST). The first 50 ticket buyers at the Lunt Fontanne box office will receive a copy of the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Broadway tie-in edition by Roald Dahl.
Will Eno's WAKEY, WAKEY Begins at Signature Theatre - 2/7/2017
Will Eno's new play at Signature Theatre now has a title - Wakey, Wakey. Lucille Lortel and Obie Award-winner Eno, who is a Residency Five playwright at Signature, will also direct. Casting and design team will be announced at a later date.
Principal casting has been announced for the Off Broadway-bound Interview: A New Musical. The new Mega-Hit Psycho Musical Thriller from Korea and Japan, will premiere at the Theatre at St Clement's, where the show will begin previews February 7th, 2017, prior to a Feb 10th Opening night.
ON THE EXHALE with Marin Ireland Begins at Roundabout Theatre Company - 2/7/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that the world premiere of On the Exhale, by Martín Zimmerman, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, and starring Obie Award winner Marin Ireland, will officially open one week earlier on Sunday, February 19. This is the second play in Roundabout Underground's newly expanded two-play season.
Pendleton & Abbott Lead A LIFE IN THE THEATRE Benefit for HB Studio - 2/7/2017
HB Studio, one of New York's most esteemed institutions for theater training and practice, will present an exclusive HB alumni benefit reading of A Life In The Theatre by David Mamet, featuring the extraordinary talents of Austin Pendleton and Christopher Abbott.
FINDING NEVERLAND Tour Welcomes New 'J.M. Barrie' - 2/7/2017
The national tour of Finding Neverland will welcome Billy Harrigan Tighe to the role of J.M. Barrie starting Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere play The Penitent, by Atlantic's Pulitzer Prize-winning co-founder David Mamet, directed by artistic director Neil Pepe.
Dow & Martinez Star in FADE at Primary Stages - 2/8/2017
Primary Stages has announced complete casting today for the New York premiere of FADE, written by Tanya Saracho (Mala Hierba) and directed by Jerry Ruiz (Basilica).
Al Pacino & Judith Light Star in GOD LOOKED AWAY in Pasadena - 2/8/2017
The Pasadena Playhouse announced today that their first development production, under the theater's new play development program PlayWorks, will be Dotson Rader's GOD LOOKED AWAY starring Academy Award- and two-time Tony Award-winner Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman) as 'Tennessee Williams' and co-starring two-time Tony Award-winner Judith Light (Transparent) as Williams' close friend 'Estelle' and Miles Gaston Villanueva (CBS's The Young and the Restless) as 'Baby.'
JONAH AND OTTO, by celebrated UK playwright Robert Holman, is set to begin performances February 1st, with the official Opening Night on Wednesday, February 8th at The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 West 42 Street.
Rehearsals begin today for JONAH AND OTTO, by celebrated UK playwright Robert Holman, with performances starting February 1st prior to the official opening on Wednesday, February 8th at The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 West 42 Street.
THE DRESSMAKER'S SECRET Exposed at 59E59 Theaters - 2/8/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome The Simon Studio and Amanagion LLC with THE DRESSMAKER'S SECRET by Sarah Levine Simon and Mihai Grunfeld, directed by Roger Hendricks Simon.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Mamet's THE PENITENT Off-Broadway - 2/8/2017
Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere play The Penitent, by Atlantic's Pulitzer Prize-winning co-founder David Mamet, directed by artistic director Neil Pepe. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
Kathleen Turner and More Join Dr. Ruth for LOVE 2.0 at Symphony Space - 2/8/2017
LOVE 2.0 with Dr. Ruth Westheimer is set for Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30PM at Symphony Space.
JONAH AND OTTO Opens at Theatre Row - 2/8/2017
JONAH AND OTTO, by celebrated UK playwright Robert Holman, began performances last night and the official Opening is set for next Wednesday, February 8th at The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 West 42 Street. Under the direction of Geraldine Hughes, JONAH AND OTTO stars Sean Gormley and Rupert Simonian. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the duo onstage below!
Photos: First Look - Stage Version of A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - 2/8/2017
American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.), currently celebrating its 50th anniversary subscription season, presents the world-premiere theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini's international best-selling novel, A Thousand Splendid Suns (February 1-26, 2017). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
MasterVoices Presents ST. JOHN PASSION At Carnegie Hall - 2/9/2017
Tomei, Soules Lead Lecesne's MOTHER OF INVENTION at Abingdon - 2/9/2017
Concetta Tomei, best known for her roles on TV's China Beach and Providence and on stage in The Elephant Man (opposite David Bowie) and Sarah Ruhl's The Clean House, leads the cast of Abingdon Theatre Company's world premiere of THE MOTHER OF INVENTION, a new play by Academy Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner James Lecesne, as Dottie Nerber.
'Fake News' Takes the Stage in THE BIG BROADCAST ON EAST 53RD - 2/9/2017
Playlinda Productions presents the World Premiere of Dick Brukenfeld's antic new comedy THE BIG BROADCAST ON EAST 53rd at The TBG Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, NYC. Charles Maryan will direct.
The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team for its revival of Steve Martin's clever and crowd-pleasing comedy hit Picasso at the Lapin Agile.
Timely Comedy DOLPHINS AND SHARKS Debuts at Labyrinth - 2/9/2017
LAByrinth Theater Company presents the world premiere of the witty and socially poignant production of Dolphins and Sharks by upcoming playwright James Anthony Tyler. The production, which marks Tyler's professional debut, is scheduled for February 9 - March 19 and is directed by Charlotte Brathwaite.
Stuff Takes Center Stage in THE OBJECT LESSON at NYTW - 2/9/2017
Tickets for THE OBJECT LESSON, the third production of the New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) 2016/17 Season, are now on sale.
A friendly reminder! Dick Brukenfeld's antic new comedy THE BIG BROADCAST ON EAST 53rd begins previews this Friday, February 3rd at 8 PM at The TBG Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, NYC, under Charles Maryan's direction. The press opening is Thursday, Feb 9th and the Equity production continues through February 25th.
'CHEESECAKE AND ICE-CREAM' Tackles War on Terror at Theatre Row - 2/9/2017
'Whistleblower' presents THE LAND OF CHEESECAKE AND ICE-CREAM, a chilling testament to the War on Terror by Jack Gilliat, at Theatre Row on 42nd Street from February 9th - 12th 2017.
DVR Alert - HAMILTON's Taran Killam Visits CBS's LATE SHOW Tonight - 2/9/2017
CBS has announced that on Thursday, February 9th, Taran Killam, HAMILTON's newest King George III, will visit LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert.
James Lecesne's THE MOTHER OF INVENTION Opens at Abingdon - 2/9/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company presents a world-premiere play from author James Lecesne (Trevor) and director Tony Speciale - the playwright and director of The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey - in the June Havoc Theatre (312 West 36th Street). Off-Broadway performances run through February 26, with official press opening set for February 9. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Principal casting has been announced for the Off Broadway-bound Interview: A New Musical. The new Mega-Hit Psycho Musical Thriller from Korea and Japan, will premiere at the Theatre at St Clement's, where the show will begin previews February 7th, 2017, prior to a Feb 10th Opening night.
Angelica Page Explores Her Mother's Career in TURNING PAGE - 2/10/2017
Dixon Place's production of Angelica Page's Turning Page, about the life and career of her legendary mother Geraldine Page, will have its New York debut on February 10, 2017.
New York Premiere of FISH MEN Begins at INTAR - 2/10/2017
INTAR has announced that the 2016-'17 Season will continue with the New York premiere of FISH MEN by Cándido Tirado.
Less Than Rent Theatre Presents PUSSY SLUDGE by Gracie Gardner as part of SANCTUARY at HERE Arts Center - 2/10/2017
|
The Florentine Opera Presents ROMANCE ESPAGNOL Revue - 2/10/2017
The Florentine Opera continues its 2016-2017 season with a concert revue of opera's most passionate songs from Spain, Latin America and the rich music inspired by those cultures – sung in various popular opera dialects (English, Spanish, German and French).
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' with Gyllenhaal & Ashford Finishes the Hat on Broadway - 2/11/2017
Ambassador Theatre Group has just announced that the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will re-open the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) on Broadway this winter for a strictly limited 10-week engagement.
CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL Set for Sexy Pop-Up Premiere in NYC - 2/11/2017
Following two sold-out engagements in Los Angeles, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, a new stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film developed by Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, will make its New York premiere next month in a Pop-Up engagement at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street), for three performances only - February 11, 13 & 14, 2017.
Juilliard Opera Presents AGRIPPINA Featuring Juilliard Singers, Juilliard415 - 2/11/2017
The Juilliard Opera season continues with a concert version and a fully staged production of G.F. Handel's Agrippina, presented by Juilliard as part of Carnegie Hall's La Serenissima: Music and Arts From the Venetian Republic festival.
Bryan Turner's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Begins at LCT3 - 2/11/2017
Michele Selene Ang, Enid Graham, Lizbeth MacKay, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and Ruibo Qian will comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of BULL IN A CHINA SHOP, a new play by Bryna Turner, to be directed by Lee Sunday Evans. BULL IN A CHINA SHOP will begin performances Saturday evening, February 11, open on Wednesday, March 1, and run for six weeks only through Sunday, March 26 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
Ashmanskas, Boykin, Leonard, Miles & More Join 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' - 2/11/2017
Just in - the complete cast and creative team for Ambassador Theatre Group's Broadway revival of the New York City Center production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George has been announced.
He's the Top! Rebecca Luker and More Celebrate Cole Porter at 92Y - 2/11/2017
Artistic director David Loud leads a stellar Broadway cast - Allison Blackwell, Lewis Cleale, Nikki Renee Daniels, Rebecca Luker and Matthew Scott - through Porter's most exquisite creations, including songs from such smash-hit shows as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate. The show runs February 11-13, 2017 as part of 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists series.
BERLIN TO BROADWAY WITH Kurt Weill: A MUSICAL VOYAGE at York Theatre Company - 2/11/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, has announced the cast of the 1972 musicAl Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage, music by Kurt Weill, text and format by Gene Lerner, lyrics by Maxwell Anderson, Marc Blitzstein, Bertolt Brecht, Jacques Deval, Michael Feingold, Ira Gershwin, Paul Green, Langston Hughes, Alan Jay Lerner, Ogden Nash, George Tabori, and Arnold Weinstein, the second of three shows in the Winter 2017 Musicals in Mufti Series.
Damiano & Rousouli Star in CRUEL INTENTIONS Musical at LPR - 2/11/2017
Cruel Intentions: The Musical, the new stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film developed by Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross, announces the cast for its New York Premiere pop-up engagement this February at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street).