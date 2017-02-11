Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/11/2017
|
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' with Gyllenhaal & Ashford Finishes the Hat on Broadway - 2/11/2017
Ambassador Theatre Group has just announced that the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will re-open the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) on Broadway this winter for a strictly limited 10-week engagement.
|
CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL Set for Sexy Pop-Up Premiere in NYC - 2/11/2017
Following two sold-out engagements in Los Angeles, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, a new stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film developed by Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, will make its New York premiere next month in a Pop-Up engagement at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street), for three performances only - February 11, 13 & 14, 2017.
|
Juilliard Opera Presents AGRIPPINA Featuring Juilliard Singers, Juilliard415 - 2/11/2017
The Juilliard Opera season continues with a concert version and a fully staged production of G.F. Handel's Agrippina, presented by Juilliard as part of Carnegie Hall's La Serenissima: Music and Arts From the Venetian Republic festival.
|
Bryan Turner's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Begins at LCT3 - 2/11/2017
Michele Selene Ang, Enid Graham, Lizbeth MacKay, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and Ruibo Qian will comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of BULL IN A CHINA SHOP, a new play by Bryna Turner, to be directed by Lee Sunday Evans. BULL IN A CHINA SHOP will begin performances Saturday evening, February 11, open on Wednesday, March 1, and run for six weeks only through Sunday, March 26 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
|
Ashmanskas, Boykin, Leonard, Miles & More Join 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' - 2/11/2017
Just in - the complete cast and creative team for Ambassador Theatre Group's Broadway revival of the New York City Center production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George has been announced.
|
He's the Top! Rebecca Luker and More Celebrate Cole Porter at 92Y - 2/11/2017
Artistic director David Loud leads a stellar Broadway cast - Allison Blackwell, Lewis Cleale, Nikki Renee Daniels, Rebecca Luker and Matthew Scott - through Porter's most exquisite creations, including songs from such smash-hit shows as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate. The show runs February 11-13, 2017 as part of 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists series.
|
BERLIN TO BROADWAY WITH Kurt Weill: A MUSICAL VOYAGE at York Theatre Company - 2/11/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, has announced the cast of the 1972 musicAl Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage, music by Kurt Weill, text and format by Gene Lerner, lyrics by Maxwell Anderson, Marc Blitzstein, Bertolt Brecht, Jacques Deval, Michael Feingold, Ira Gershwin, Paul Green, Langston Hughes, Alan Jay Lerner, Ogden Nash, George Tabori, and Arnold Weinstein, the second of three shows in the Winter 2017 Musicals in Mufti Series.
|
Damiano & Rousouli Star in CRUEL INTENTIONS Musical at LPR - 2/11/2017
Cruel Intentions: The Musical, the new stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film developed by Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross, announces the cast for its New York Premiere pop-up engagement this February at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street).
|
Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of 'BERLIN TO BROADWAY' at York - 2/11/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, presents the 1972 musicAl Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage, music by Kurt Weill, text and format by Gene Lerner, lyrics by Maxwell Anderson, Marc Blitzstein, Bertolt Brecht, Jacques Deval, Michael Feingold, Ira Gershwin, Paul Green, Langston Hughes, Alan Jay Lerner, Ogden Nash, George Tabori, and Arnold Weinstein, the second of three shows in the Winter 2017 Musicals in Mufti Series. Scroll down to meet the company!
|
'BERLIN TO BROADWAY' Begins at York Theatre Company - 2/11/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, presents the 1972 musicAl Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage, music by Kurt Weill, text and format by Gene Lerner, lyrics by Maxwell Anderson, Marc Blitzstein, Bertolt Brecht, Jacques Deval, Michael Feingold, Ira Gershwin, Paul Green, Langston Hughes, Alan Jay Lerner, Ogden Nash, George Tabori, and Arnold Weinstein, the second of three shows in the Winter 2017 Musicals in Mufti Series.
|
Kenyon Phillips Stars in Craig & Malloy's BEARDO Off-Broadway - 2/12/2017
Pipeline Theatre Company has announced Beardo, with book and lyrics by Jason Craig (Beowulf – A Thousand Years of Baggage), music by Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and directed by Ellie Heyman (The Traveling Imaginary). Beardo will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church (155 Milton Street, Brooklyn - G Train, Greenpoint Stop).
|
Damon Daunno Stars in Craig & Malloy's BEARDO Off-Broadway - 2/12/2017
Pipeline Theatre Company has announced that Damon Daunno (Hadestown, Broadway's Brief Encounter) joins the cast of Beardo as the title character.
|
Less Than Rent Theatre Presents PUSSY SLUDGE by Gracie Gardner as part of SANCTUARY at HERE Arts Center - 2/12/2017
|
The Five Irish Tenors Come to the MAC 2/12 - 2/12/2017
|
Photos: First Look at RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA Off-Broadway - 2/12/2017
Ring Twice for Miranda, a new play written by Alan Hruska (Laugh It Up, Stare It Down; The Man on Her Mind; New House under Construction) and directed by Rick Lombardo (San Jose Rep Artistic Director from 2008-2014, The Snow Queen, Bill W. and Dr. Bob) is currently in previews at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) and officially opens on February 12th. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
|
Jason Craig & Dave Malloy's BEARDO Opens Off-Broadway - 2/12/2017
Due to popular demand, Pipeline Theatre Company has announced a one-week extension of Jason Craig & Dave Malloy's Beardo.
|
BWW TV: Watch Highlights from RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA - 2/12/2017
Ring Twice for Miranda, written by Alan Hruska (Laugh It Up, Stare It Down; The Man on Her Mind; New House under Construction) and directed by Rick Lombardo (San Jose Rep Artistic Director from 2008-2014, The Snow Queen, Bill W. and Dr. Bob) is currently in previews at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) and will officially open on February 12th. BroadwayWorld has highlights from the show below!
|
Gracie Gardner’s PUSSY SLUDGE Opens Friday as part of SANCTUARY at HERE Arts Center - 2/12/2017
|
The Public Hosts Memorial for L.A. Artistic Director Gordon Davidson - 2/12/2017
A private memorial service for Gordon Davidson, a longtime friend of The Public Theater and former Artistic Director of the Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles for 38 years, will be held at The Public on Sunday, February 12. The Public Theater will also dim the lights on Sunday at approximately 6:00 p.m. in honor of Davidson and his enormous contributions to the American Theater.
|
Brown, Cerveris & Johnson Lead Project Shaw's CANDIDA - 2/13/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw, under the leadership of Artistic Director David Staller, kicks off its 12th Season when it presents its 121st concert presentation with Shaw's 1895 legendary comedy Candida on Monday, February 13 at 7pm, at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).
|
HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Hosts Paul Rudd's All-Star SAY Bowling Benefit - 2/13/2017
???????SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young announced today that Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon will be the guest host at the Fifth Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit to support SAY.
|
James, Wolfe & More Set for 'TRUE COLORS' Benefit Concert - 2/13/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents True Colors: Broadway Fights Ovarian Cancer on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00pm. True Colors is bringing together some of the best of Broadway for an unforgettable night of music to raise money to find a cure for and celebrate those battling Ovarian Cancer.
|
TRUE COLORS: BROADWAY FIGHTS OVARIAN CANCER at Feinstein's/54 Below - 2/13/2017
As previously announced, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 'True Colors: Broadway Fights Ovarian Cancer' on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00pm.
|
Evening of Broadway Love Songs Benefits The Actors' Temple - 2/13/2017
An Evening of Broadway Love Songs benefiting the historic Actors' Temple, a New York City-based synagogue and Off-Broadway Theatre Space will take place on Monday, February 13th from 8-10 pm at The Actors' Temple, 339 West 47th Street.
|
DVR Alert - NEWSIES' Jeremy Jordan Visits LIVE WITH KELLY Today - 2/13/2017
|
SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway - 2/14/2017
Producers of the Broadway bound Significant Other, a new play by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews), have just announced the show will play at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45thSt.) with previews slated to begin Tuesday, February 14th, and officially opening Thursday, March 2nd.
|
Former White House Pastry Chef Named 'Official Pie Maker' for Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD in NYC - 2/14/2017
Producers of the critically acclaimed Tooting Arts Club's production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street announced today that former White House Executive Pastry Chef William 'Bill' Yosses will serve as the production's official pie maker throughout the New York run.
|
Broadway Vets Join Original Stars of London's Site-Specific SWEENEY TODD in NYC - 2/14/2017
Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street announced today that the stars of the original London incarnation of the production, Jeremy Secomb (as Sweeney Todd), Siobhán McCarthy (as Mrs. Lovett), Duncan Smith (as Judge Turpin) and Joseph Taylor (as Tobias), will reprise their performances for New York audiences.
|
Lee Roy Reams Signs on for LOVE! I HEAR! at 54 Below - 2/14/2017
Lee Roy Reams, star of 42nd Street, Beauty and the Beast, The Producers, and countless others, will star in Love! I Hear!: Broadway's Love Letter To Valentine's Day, on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 (7:00pm & 9:30 pm) at Feinstein's/54 Below. The show is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, who produced last year's critically acclaimed Valentine's Day show, I Do! I Do!
|
THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH Begins at Theatre for a New Audience - 2/14/2017
Theatre for a New Audience has announced the performance schedule, cast and creative team for director Arin Arbus's new staging of Thornton Wilder's comic masterpiece The Skin of Our Teeth, the first major New York production since 1998.
|
Jo Lampert Stars in David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE at The Public Theater - 2/14/2017
The Public Theater has announced casting for JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE, with book, music, and lyrics by David Byrne.
|
THE DRESSMAKER'S SECRET Exposed at 59E59 Theaters - 2/14/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome The Simon Studio and Amanagion LLC with THE DRESSMAKER'S SECRET by Sarah Levine Simon and Mihai Grunfeld, directed by Roger Hendricks Simon.
|
Immersive SWEENEY TODD Begins Off-Broadway - 2/14/2017
Rehearsals begin today for the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, directed by Bill Buckhurst.
|
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle with HERE FOR YOU - 2/14/2017
Having won critical praise for his previous residencies, Tony Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show titled Here For You, February 14 - 25.
|
ALL THE FINE BOYS Begins on Valentine's Day Off-Broadway - 2/14/2017
The New Group presents the world premiere of All the Fine Boys, a new play from writer and director Erica Schmidt, featuring Abigail Breslin, Isabelle Fuhrman, Joe Tippett and Alex Wolff.
|
Get Romantic with SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Valentine's Day - 2/14/2017
Producers of the new Broadway play Significant Other have announced that on Wednesday, February 1st, from 10am-8pm customers will be able to celebrate their Valentine with a one-day-only box office offer of two tickets for $50 for select performances in February.
|
The Public Hosts Valentine's Day Memorial for Alumna Margaret Whitton - 2/14/2017
A memorial service for Margaret Whitton, longtime Public Theater actress and director, who was also a loyal and generous donor to the theater, will be held on Tuesday, February 14 at 3:00 p.m. at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place).
|
David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC Begins at The Public Theater - 2/14/2017
The Public Theater announced today that Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham and Dimitri Joseph Moïse join the previously announced cast of the world premiere musical Joan of Arc: Into the Fire.
|
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK's Annaleigh Ashford Visits NBC's 'Late Night' Tonight - 2/14/2017
Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, currently starring in the Broadway revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, will stop by NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'
|
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Benefits Columbia's Global Mental Health Program - 2/14/2017
The Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University, in partnership with The Music Box Theater, will host a benefit performance of the smash hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen on February 14th.
|
Tracy Letts's MAN FROM NEBRASKA Opens at Second Stage - 2/15/2017
Second Stage Theatre has announced complete casting for its upcoming New York premiere production of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts' play, MAN FROM NEBRASKA, directed by David Cromer.
|
Tracy Letts's MAN FROM NEBRASKA Opens at Second Stage - 2/15/2017
Just announced, Annette O'Toole will assume the role of Nancy Carpenter in the upcoming New York premiere production of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts' play, MAN FROM NEBRASKA, directed by David Cromer.
|
Max Vernon's THE VIEW UPSTAIRS Begins Off-Broadway Premiere - 2/15/2017
Invisible Wall Productions has announced that The View UpStairs – the provocative new musical written by Max Vernon and directed by Scott Ebersold – will launch an Off-Broadway run at Culture Project - The Lynn Redgrave (45 Bleecker Street).
|
U.S. Premiere of Caryl Churchill's ESCAPED ALONE Arrives at BAM - 2/15/2017
BAM presents the acclaimed Royal Court Theatre production of Caryl Churchill's Escaped Alone in its US premiere, running February 15-26, 2017.
|
Unbubblievable! GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Celebrates 10 Years in NYC - 2/15/2017
New York's GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW, with over 3,500 performances and seen by over half a million people, will enter its 10th year on February 15th at New World Stages (340 West 50 Street).
|
Opera Sarasota Partners With Alliance Francaise For First Time In DIALOGUES OF THE CARMELITES: BEYOND THE STAGE - 2/15/2017
For the first time, Sarasota Opera and the Sarasota chapter of the Alliance Française will partner to present a free program entitled “Dialogues of the Carmelites: Beyond the Stage” on Wednesday, February 15th at 7pm in the Kamlet Library at the Sarasota Opera House.
|
MAN FROM NEBRASKA Opens at Second Stage - 2/15/2017
A friendly reminder! Second Stage Theatre's New York premiere production of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts' play, MAN FROM NEBRASKA, begins preview tomorrow, January 26 at the Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd Street). Directed by David Cromer, opening night is Wednesday, February 15.
|
The Vicky Boofont Show! - 2/15/2017
|
The Vicky Boofont Show! - 2/15/2017
|
Jack Garfein Chats SOMETHING WILD Film at Drama Book Shop - 2/15/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome internationally-renowned director and acting teacher, Jack Garfein, to speak about his groundbreaking, psychologically complex film, Something Wild, his book, Life and Acting: Techniques for the Actor and his world-famous Master Classes on acting technique now given at his newly opened Jack Garfein Studio in the Theater District.
|
BEYOND THE OAK TREES, the Story of Harriet Tubman, Premieres At Crossroads Theatre Company for Black History Month - 2/16/2017
|
DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Host Cast Album Listening Party - 2/16/2017
|
Hannah Bos Brings Spirit of Invention to THE LIGHT YEARS Off-Broadway - 2/17/2017
Playwrights Horizons has announced complete casting for THE LIGHT YEARS, the world premiere of a new play written by Drama Desk Award winner Hannah Bos (The Open House, Jacuzzi, Blood Play, Buddy Cop 2) and Obie Award winner Paul Thureen (Jacuzzi, Blood Play, Buddy Cop 2), directed and developed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (Jacuzzi, The Open House, Blood Play), made by The Debate Society.
|
Kander & Pierce Chat New Musical KID VICTORY at The Drama Book Shop - 2/17/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome acclaimed playwright Greg Pierce (Slowgirl, Her Requiem) and three-time Tony Award-winning composer John Kander (Chicago, Cabaret, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, The Visit) for a discussion with playwright and Drama Book Shop Events Manager Steven Carl McCasland (Little Wars) about their new musical, Kid Victory, opening at The Vineyard Theatre in February.
|
Jeff McCarthy Stars as Civil Rights Pioneer in KUNSTLER at 59E59 - 2/17/2017
59E59 Theaters welcomes The Creative Place International in Association with AND Theatre Company with KUNSTLER by Jeffrey Sweet, directed by Meagen Fay. KUNSTLER begins performances Friday, February 17 for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 12. Press opening is Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 PM.
|
Opera Santa Barbara Honors Fred Sidon at 'Belle Epoque' Gala - 2/17/2017
Opera Santa Barbara will honor Emeritus Director Frederick Sidon at its annual Opera Ball gala on Friday, February 17, in the Four Seasons Biltmore's Loggia Ballroom.
|
Shoshana Bean Headlines NYCGMC and YPC's HARMONY Gala - 2/17/2017
Big Apple Performing Arts, the home of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, today announced that Broadway powerhouse, Shoshana Bean, will perform live at their eighth annual HARMONY gala fundraiser on February 17 at the Diamond Horseshoe in the heart of the theater district.
|
Raise a Glass! 'THE IMBIBLE' Pours Into New World Stages - 2/17/2017
Broadway Theatre Studios has announced that the smash hit musical comedy THE IMBIBLE: A SPIRITED HISTORY OF DRINKING has moved uptown for an open-ended run at New World Stages and will, at long last, celebrate an official opening night on Friday, February 17.
|
NYC Gay Men's Chorus HARMONY Gala Fetes Jerry Mitchell - 2/17/2017
Big Apple Performing Arts (BAPA), the home of New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, today announced the recipient of the Arts in Action Award for 2017 to be presented at Harmony, New York City's most fabulous gala and party to benefit NYCGMC and YPC on February 17, 2017 at the Diamond Horseshoe (235 West 46th Street).
|
Pittsburgh Opera Tells Transgender Story with AS ONE Chamber Opera - 2/18/2017
Pittsburgh Opera continues its 78th season with the Pennsylvania premiere of As One, a chamber opera for two voices and string quartet, by composer Laura Kaminsky and co-librettists Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters February 18th - 26th, 2017.
|
Patrick Page & More Lead Shakespeare Workshop at Red Bull - 2/18/2017
These master instructors and top working professionals will take you from voice and text work to on-your-feet scene study and help you discover how to make Shakespeare's verse soar!
|
Juilliard Opera Presents AGRIPPINA Featuring Juilliard Singers, Juilliard415 - 2/18/2017
The Juilliard Opera season continues with a concert version and a fully staged production of G.F. Handel's Agrippina, presented by Juilliard as part of Carnegie Hall's La Serenissima: Music and Arts From the Venetian Republic festival.
|
THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring James Earl Jones, Begins at A.R.T. - 2/18/2017
The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, will present The Night of the Iguana, written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Michael Wilson. Performances begin on Saturday, February 18 and run through Saturday, March 18 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge.
|
Patricia Racette to Lead LA Opera's SALOME - 2/18/2017
General Director Plácido Domingo announced complete casting details for LA Opera's upcoming presentation of Richard Strauss's Salome, to be conducted by Music Director James Conlon. A revival of the production originally staged by Sir Peter Hall during the company's inaugural season, Salome will star soprano Patricia Racette in the title role, her fifth leading role in Los Angeles. Performances will take place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012) from February 18 through March 19.
|
Jane Krakowski, Paul Shaffer Join 'NOTHING TO HIDE' at 54 Below - 2/18/2017
Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski, Late Show with David Letterman's Paul Shaffer, and Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond have joined Don Scardino: Nothing To Hide with John Miller, which will have two concerts on Saturday, February 18th, 2017, at 7pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.