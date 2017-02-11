Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/11/2017

Photos: First Look at RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA Off-Broadway - 2/12/2017 Ring Twice for Miranda, a new play written by Alan Hruska (Laugh It Up, Stare It Down; The Man on Her Mind; New House under Construction) and directed by Rick Lombardo (San Jose Rep Artistic Director from 2008-2014, The Snow Queen, Bill W. and Dr. Bob) is currently in previews at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) and officially opens on February 12th. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

