Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/7/2017
|
CBS Premieres New Jane Lynch-Led Series ANGEL FROM HELL Tonight - 1/7/2017
Jane Lynch stars as an eccentric woman claiming to be a guardian angel whose job it is to help an ambitious young doctor get her life on course on the series premiere of CBS's ANGEL FORM HELL
|
Carmen Cusack Stars in One-Woman World Premiere DO THIS in Florida - 1/7/2017
Gulfshore Playhouse, Southwest Florida's Premiere Professional theatre, is very excited to announce that 2016 Tony Award-nominee Carmen Cusack will star in the one-woman, world premiere of Do This by Karen Siff Exkorn, which will run from January 7th through the 28th.
|
Radiotheatre's GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST returns! - 1/7/2017
|
MARK FELT, SUPERSTAR Begins at York Theatre Company - 1/7/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced the complete cast for the New2NY presentation of the new musical Mark Felt, Superstar with book, music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum (Bush Is Bad, Fermat's Last Tango).
|
ARTEMISIA Opera Makes New York Premiere at St Paul's Chapel - 1/7/2017
Laura Schwendinger's new opera, Artemisia, will be given its New York Premiere on Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 PM at St Paul's Chapel, 209 Broadway in Manhattan.
|
VIDEO: First Look - Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher in Documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS, Airing on HBO Tonight - 1/7/2017
As family, friends and fans continue to mourn the passing of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds this week, HBO will soon give an inside look at their close relationship and lives in the new documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS.
|
New Dance-Theater Work 'THE BENCH' Features SHUFFLE ALONG's Darius de Haas - 1/7/2017
Titus Theatricals, in association with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, has announced the upcoming industry showcase presentations of the thrilling new work, The Bench – Journey into Love, during the 2017 APAP Conference.
|
Photo Flash: Meet the Company of York Theatre Company's MARK FELT, SUPERSTAR - 1/7/2017
Below, meet the cast and creative team of The York Theatre Company New2NY presentation of Mark Felt, Superstar, with book, music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum (Bush Is Bad, Fermat's Last Tango)!
|
Davis & More Among Presenters for 2017 GOLDEN GLOBES - 1/8/2017
The presenters lineup - featuring a slew of stage and screen stars - has been announced for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!
|
Espinosa, Lewis & O'Hara to Join Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture - 1/9/2017
Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's wildly successful and acclaimed concert series is returning to SubCulture in 2016, and just announced for this fall and winter are Broadway superstars Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara.
|
Stars of SPAMILTON & More Among Clive Barnes Award Nominees - 1/9/2017
The Clive Barnes Foundation has announced the nominees for the seventh annual Clive Barnes Awards.
|
Roundabout Kicks Off 2017 Underground Reading Series - 1/9/2017
Celebrating 10 seasons of Roundabout Underground, Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the sixth annual Roundabout Underground Reading Series, a five-night event that includes nightly readings of new works written and directed by emerging artists, as well as post-show receptions. The Reading Series will feature new works by Saheem Ali, Emily Feldman, Alex Lubischer, Don Nguyen, Ming Peiffer and Michael Thurber.
|
7th Annual Clive Barnes Theatre Awards - 1/9/2017
The Clive Barnes Foundation recently announced the nominees for the seventh annual Clive Barnes Awards. This year's nominees continue to shine in their respective fields.
|
Kelli O'Hara Joins Jason Robert Brown in Concert at SubCulture - 1/9/2017
Due to demand, SubCulture artist-in-residence Jason Robert Brown will welcome Kelli O'Hara for a second show in January, the venue has just announced.
|
LuPone & Mitchell Join THE BAND'S VISIT Composer in Concert at 54 Below - 1/9/2017
???????Tony Award nominee and composer of the new hit musical, The Band's Visit, David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for two shows in January and February.
|
Christopher Jackson Stops by LIVE WITH KELLY Today - 1/9/2017
Tony Award-nominee for 'Hamilton', Christopher Jackson, will be swinging by Live with Kelly, Monday, January 9th to discuss his role on the CBS television drama, 'Bull.'
|
Judson Mills Joins Deborah Cox in THE BODYGUARD North American Tour - 1/10/2017
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting for North American premiere of the hit new musical The Bodyguard based on the Warner Bros. film written by Lawrence Kasdan, with book by Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), directed by Thea Sharrock (Equus) and with choreography by Karen Bruce (Strictly Come Dancing).
|
Photos: In Rehearsal for Page 73's ORANGE JULIUS at Rattlestick - 1/10/2017
Rehearsals have begun for Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and Page 73 presentation of the New York premiere of Basil Kreimendahl's memory play about a transmasculine child and their dying Vietnam vet father, Orange Julius, directed by Dustin Wills. Previews begin January 10 for an opening January 22 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, 224 Waverly Place. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
|
New Puppet Musical MADE IN CHINA Makes US Debut at 59E59 Theaters - 1/10/2017
59E59 Theaters will host the US premiere of MADE IN CHINA, written by Gwendolyn Warnock and Kirjan Waage (with help from the MADE IN CHINA ensemble), with music and lyrics by Yan Li, puppets by Mr. Waage, and directed by Ms. Warnock and Mr. Waage.
|
Randy Skinner Helms GOTTA GETTA GIRL Readings - 1/10/2017
Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Musical Theatre Lab will present further staged readings of Gotta Getta Girl, a 1930s musical romp with book and lyrics by Peter Charles Morris and music by David Caldwell.
|
Understudies from DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Lead the Show at 54 Below - 1/10/2017
On January 10th, understudies who never got the opportunity to go on for the roles they cover will get the chance to sing the material for the first time in front of a live audience with Not At This Performance at Feinstein's/54 Below.
|
Memory Play ORANGE JULIUS Begins Previews Off-Broadway - 1/10/2017
A friendly reminder! Previews begin next week, January 10, at 8:00pm for Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and Page 73's New York premiere of Basil Kreimendahl's memory play about a transmasculine child and their dying Vietnam vet father. Orange Julius, directed by Dustin Wills, will run at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, 224 Waverly Place, and opens Sunday, January 22, at 8:00pm.
|
David Ives's THE LIAR Begins at Classic Stage - 1/11/2017
Classic Stage Company will present the comedy THE LIAR by David Ives, adapted from the play Le Menteur by Pierre Corneille, and directed by Michael Kahn, beginning previews Wednesday, January 11 at CSC (136 East 13th Street). THE LIAR will have its official press opening Thursday, January 26 and play a limited engagement through Sunday, February 26.
|
Austin Pendleton Stars in House Red's CONSIDER THE LILIES - 1/11/2017
Celebrated actor/director/playwright Austin Pendleton* (Bway: Fiddler on the Roof, Diary of Anne Frank; Grand Hotel; Film: 'A Beautiful Mind,' 'Finding Nemo,' 'Finding Dory') stars in House Red Theatre Company's inaugural production of Consider the Lilies by Stuart Fail.
|
Gregory, Semmes & Muse Lead MOTOWN on Tour - 1/11/2017
Producers Kevin McCollum, Doug Morris and Motown Founder Berry Gordy have announced the complete cast for the National Tour of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL.
|
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM at the Atlantic - 1/11/2017
Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere play Tell Hector I Miss Him by Paola Lázaro directed by David Mendizábal. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast (featuring two Orange is the New Black stars) in rehearsal below!
|
HAMILTON's David Korins Designs Installation for Sotheby's 'Americana Week' - 1/11/2017
|
EST/Youngblood Presents MOPE by Paul Cameron Hardy - 1/11/2017
Ensemble Studio oTheatre (EST), along with EST's YOUNGBLOOD, whose past plays include the Tony Award-nominated Hand to God, will present the premiere of MOPE.
|
OTHELLO Plays Benefit Performance for NYTW Education & Engagement Programs - 1/12/2017
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced an additional benefit performance of Othello, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Fun Home), on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 6:30 pm. Proceeds from the evening will go to benefit NYTW's education and engagement programming across the 2016/17 season, providing thousands of students, teens, artists, and local residents access to some of the most exciting new voices and leading theatre artists of our time.
|
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA's Lucas Hedges Stars in YEN at MCC Theater - 1/12/2017
MCC Theater announced today that breakout actor Lucas Hedges -- whose performance opposite Casey Affleck in the film festival favorite Manchester by the Sea, written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan, is garnering rave reviews ahead of its November 18 theatrical release -- will lead the cast of the American premiere of YEN, Anna Jordan's Bruntwood Prize-winning play, directed by MCC alum Trip Cullman.
|
Anna Jordan's YEN Begins at MCC Theater - 1/12/2017
MCC Theater announced today that stage and screen stars Ari Graynor, Stefania LaVie Owen and Justice Smith will join the previously announced Lucas Hedges in the American premiere of YEN, Anna Jordan's Bruntwood Prize-winning play, directed by MCC alum Trip Cullman.
|
American Lyric Theater and MasterVoices Present 'InsightALT: The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turing' - 1/12/2017
American Lyric Theater (ALT) in partnership with MasterVoices (formerly The Collegiate Chorale), presents The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turingon on January 12, 2017 at 7:30pm in the Merkin Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 W 67th Street, New York City.
|
Matthew Spangler's Multimedia Work ALBATROSS Set for 59E59 - 1/12/2017
59E59 Theaters will host the New York premiere of ALBATROSS by Matthew Spangler and Benjamin Evett and directed by Rick Lombardo. Produced by The Poets' Theatre, Inc. (Arlington, MA) and Michael Seiden, ALBATROSS begins performances on Thursday, January 12 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 12. Press opening is Thursday, January 19 at 7:15 PM.
|
Darko Tresnjak's Island-Set COMEDY OF ERRORS Begins at Hartford Stage - 1/12/2017
Hartford Stage Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak and Managing Director Michael Stotts announced today the creative team and cast - a lively ensemble of actors, singers, dancers, musicians and acrobats - for William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, a musical extravaganza directed by Tresnjak and choreographed by Peggy Hickey. The show plays January 12 to February 12.
|
New Work by URINETOWN Creators & More Slated for Goodspeed's 2017 Festival - 1/13/2017
The 12th Annual Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals, produced by Goodspeed Musicals' Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre, kicks off its much-anticipated three-day festival of brand-new works on Friday, January 13, 2017 at The Goodspeed with a staged reading of the intriguing new musical Picnic at Hanging Rock by Daniel Zaitchik based on the cherished novel by Joan Lindsay.
|
Laura Osnes & More Celebrate '75 YEARS OF STREISAND' with American Pops - 1/13/2017
Maestro Luke Frazier and The American Pops Orchestra - Washington, DC's innovative hometown orchestra - will continue their all-star 2016-2017 season with Don't Rain on My Parade: 75 Years of Barbra Streisand on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 8:00 PM at The George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium (730 21st Street NW, Washington, DC).
|
NEWSIES Film Headlines Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta - 1/13/2017
Thomas Schumacher, Jeff Calhoun, Christopher Gattelli, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Zina Goldrich, Marcy Heisler, Arielle Jacobs, Curt Hansen, Luca Padovan, and New York Times best-selling authors Jodi Picoult and Mary Pope Osborne are some of the talent confirmed for the 2017 iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (#JTF17, #JTFATL) happening January 13-15, 2017 in Atlanta, GA.
|
St. Louis Actors' Studio's LaBUTE THEATRE FESTIVAL Returns to 59E59 Theaters - 1/13/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome the return of St. Louis Actors' Studio with their acclaimed LaBUTE NEW THEATER FESTIVAL, an evening of one-act plays featuring the NYC premieres of short plays by Neil LaBute, Gabe McKinley, CaRy Pepper, and Adam Seidel.
|
All-Female THE TEMPEST Storms Into St. Ann's This Winter - 1/13/2017
St. Ann's Warehouse teams up once again with London's Donmar Warehouse to introduce American audiences to director Phyllida Lloyd's immensely celebrated new all-female staging of The Tempest, January 13 - February 19, 2017.
|
Fran Drescher Hosts '75 YEARS OF Barbra Streisand' Concert in D.C. - 1/13/2017
Fran Drescher - the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress and noted Barbra Streisand fan - will serve as celebrity host when Maestro Luke Frazier and The American Pops Orchestra present Don't Rain on My Parade: 75 Years of Barbra Streisand on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 8:00 PM.
|
Patti LuPone and Tovah Feldshuh Guest Star on Tonight's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on The CW - 1/13/2017
Broadway stars Patti LuPone (WAR PAINT, GYPSY) and Tovah Feldshuh (PIPPIN, GOLDA'S BALCONY) will guest star in the January 13th episode of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on The CW.
|
OPERA America Highlights Five Works in NEW OPERA SHOWCASE at Town Hall - 1/13/2017
OPERA America, the national service organization for opera and the nation's leading champion for American opera, announces the details for the New Opera Showcase, taking place on Friday, January 13 at 8:00 p.m. at historic Town Hall in the heart of New York City's Times Square.
|
Draco and the Malfoys Band & More Set for 'WizardNights' at PUFFS - 1/13/2017
Puffs Presents WizardNights – an exciting monthlong celebration of special theater and musical events presented by the Off Broadway hit PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic – will take place January 13 through February 5.
|
A MURDER ANNOUNCED at the Long Beach Playhouse 1/14 - 1/14/2017
|
Pacific Symphony Presents HANSEL AND GRETEL, OPERA FOR KIDS! - 1/14/2017
Start the New Year off on a note of happily-ever-after with Pacific Symphony's abridged version of one of the best-known and most-loved fairy-tales-turned-opera, “Hansel and Gretel, Opera for Kids!”
|
EST/Youngblood Presents MOPE by Paul Cameron Hardy - 1/14/2017
Ensemble Studio oTheatre (EST), along with EST's YOUNGBLOOD, whose past plays include the Tony Award-nominated Hand to God, will present the premiere of MOPE.
|
HURRICANE DIANE, Directed by Leigh Silverman, Premieres in N.J. - 1/14/2017
Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, continues its 2016/17 Season with Hurricane Diane, a commissioned world-premiere play written by Madeleine George and directed by Leigh Silverman.