Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/7/2017

OTHELLO Plays Benefit Performance for NYTW Education & Engagement Programs - 1/12/2017 New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced an additional benefit performance of Othello, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Fun Home), on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 6:30 pm. Proceeds from the evening will go to benefit NYTW's education and engagement programming across the 2016/17 season, providing thousands of students, teens, artists, and local residents access to some of the most exciting new voices and leading theatre artists of our time.

