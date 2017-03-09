Cirque du Soleil PARAMOUR Begins Final Six Weeks Of Broadway Run

Cirque du Soleil Theatrical's smash production of Cirque du Soleil Paramour, the organization's first created specifically for Broadway begins its final six weeks on Broadway. As previously announced, Paramour is playing through April 16, 2017 at the Lyric Theatre (213 West 42nd Street).

There are only 46 performances remaining to see Broadway's high-flying spectacle before the final credits roll on April 16.

Cirque du Soleil President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Lamarre said, "We're incredibly proud of the show our creative team has brought to life.The entire Cirque du Soleil family is honored to have Paramour, an amazing show that celebrates love and art, mark our Broadway debut with a remarkable team of actors, acrobats, theatre artists, and crew members."

In less than one year, Paramour has thrilled over 500,000 audience members, more than any other show of the 2016-2017 season and celebrated the Broadway debuts of over 70 members of the cast and creative team representing 16 different countries, spanning five continents.

The production features at least 15 different circus arts disciplines, many of which have never appeared on Broadway. The disciplines cover aerial strap artists, banquine, Chinese pole, contortion, cyr wheel, hand to hand, hand to trapeze, juggling, lyra, Russian bar, Spanish web, teeterboard, tumbling, trampoline, and trapeze.

In Cirque du Soleil Paramour, the search for love, happiness, and fame jumps off the silver screen and unfolds on the Broadway stage. Travel back to the Golden Age of Hollywood where the stars shine brighter, the glitz is glitzier, and zoot suits are somehow fashionable. A director searching for his next big hit, finds it in a small-town actress, and before you know it, a star is airborne! Variety says "It will knock you right between the eyes." So, hold your breath, because the rise to fame isn't just a stunt. The first and only Cirque du Soleil musical spectacle: Paramour.



Paramour, a Cirque du Soleil musical, began performances Saturday, April 16 at Broadway's Lyric Theatre, and opened Wednesday, May 25. The show continues to dazzle audiences nightly and is one of Broadway's highest-grossing shows.



Paramour features Jeremy Kushnier as A.J., the director; Ruby Lewis as Indigo, the starlet; and Ryan Vona as Joey, the composer.



Under the artistic guidance of Jean-François Bouchard (creative guide and creative director), Paramour is directed by French stage director and choreographer Philippe Decouflé. Along with Decouflé, the creative team includes West Hyler (associate creative director and scene director),Shana Carroll (associate creative director and acrobatic designer & choreographer), Pascale Henrot (associate creative director), Bob & Bill (composers), Andreas Carlsson (lyricist and co-composer), Jean Rabasse (set designer), Philippe Guillotel (costume designer), Daphné Mauger (choreographer), Verity Studios (flying machine design & choreography), Patrice Besombes (lighting designer), Olivier Simola & Christophe Waksmann (projection designers), John Shivers (sound designer), Boris Verkhovsky (acrobatic performance designer), Pierre Masse (rigging and acrobatic equipment designer), Nathalie Gagné (makeup designer), Anne?Séguin Poirier (props designer), Josh Marquette (hair design), Cirque du Soleil (casting - Montreal), Telsey + Co (casting - New York), Seth Stachowski (music director and band leader), and Jayna Neagle (executive producer).

For more information on Paramour, visit www.ParamourOnBroadway.com.

ABOUT Cirque du Soleil

From a group of 20 street performers at its beginnings in 1984, Cirque du Soleil is now a major Quebec-based organization providing high-quality artistic entertainment. The company has close to 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries.



Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and delight to more than 160 million spectators in 400 cities in sixty countries on six continents.



For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

Tickets for Cirque du Soleil Paramour are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929. Ticket prices range from $59 - $159 (all prices include a $2.50 facility fee). Lyric Theatre Box Office (213 West 42nd Street) is open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM - 8 PM, and Sunday from 11 AM to 7PM. Please check Lyric Theatre website (http://www.lyricbroadway.com/tickets/) for the most updated box office operations hours.



For performance schedule, please visit www.ParamourOnBroadway.com



For Cirque du Soleil Paramour group sales (12 or more), please call 877-686-3805 or email cirquegroups@telecharge.com.

