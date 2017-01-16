Christine Ebersole, Brandon Uranowitz, and More Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Christine Ebersole

JAN 19, 21 & 31 at 7PM

Multiple Tony Award® winner Christine Ebersole returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a limited engagement of her concert After The Ball... just a few weeks before returning to Broadway for the premiere of the new musical WAR PAINT!



Get Tickets HERE !



Brandon Uranowitz: THE SONGS OF William Finn

FEB 8, 10 & 11 at 7PM

Tony Award® nominee Brandon Uranowitz makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Fresh off his acclaimed turn as Mendel in the Broadway revival of FALSETTOS, Uranowitz gets up close and personal with audiences while sharing songs by the one-and-only Tony Award®-winning William Finn.

Get Tickets HERE!



Tracie Thoms

JAN 11 & 14 at 7PM

Tracie Thoms, star of RENT on Broadway and the big screen, COLD CASE, WONDERFALLS, and the Broadway revival of FALSETTOS, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut! Join us for an evening of songs, stories, and secrets with this passionate performer. Featuring show-stopping favorite numbers and songs from Falsettos, this engagement is one you won't want to miss!

Get Tickets HERE!



FROM GUFFAMN TO SPINAL TAP: 54 SINGS Christopher Guest MOVIES

featuring Claybourne Elder, Annie Golden, Stephen Bogardus and more

JAN 22 at 7PM & 9:30PM

Broadway's best and brightest are coming together for one night only to celebrate the brilliant films of Christopher Guest! In this madcap evening that will take you to 11, audiences will hear such classics as "Nothing Ever Happens on Mars," "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You Tonightm" "Terrier Stylem" and many more in this hysterical tribute to the genius who revolutuonized the mockumentary film.

Audiences can expect to hear the music and lyrics of such artists as Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annette O'Toole!

Get Tickets HERE!



Nellie McKay: A GIRL NAMED BILL - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF BILLY TIPTON

JAN 26-28 at 7PM

McKay co-created and starred in the award-winning off-Broadway hit Old Hats and has written three acclaimed musical biographies - I Want to Live!, the story of Barbara Graham, the third woman executed in the gas chamber at San Quentin, Silent Spring: It's Not Nice to Fool Mother Nature, an exploration of environmental pioneer Rachel Carson, and A GIRL NAMED BILL - The Life and Times of Billy Tipton, named one of the Best Concerts of 2014 by The New York Times.

Get Tickets HERE!



From TV to 54: The Songs of NASHVILLE

featuring Andrew Rannells, Patti Murin, Kyle Dean Massey and more

JAN 30 at &PM & 9:30PM

Nashville, Tennessee is known also known as "Music City" so it's fitting that country music is the backbone for the ABC drama Nashville. Over the past 4 seasons the show has featured over 200 songs sung by the talented cast; most of those completely original song written for the show. Come join a cast of Broadway favorites as they celebrate the songs of Nashville, including: "Don't Put Dirt On My Grave Just Yet," "When The Right One Comes Along," "Telescope," "Love Like Mine," "Gasoline and Matches," and more!

Get Tickets HERE !



David Yazbek , with special guest Patti LuPone

FEB 6 at 9:30PM

This February, for one performance only, David will be joined by special guest Patti LuPone. Two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone's appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Now she reunites with Yazbek for a couple of special numbers you'll never forget.

Get Tickets HERE !



Love, I Hear: Broadway Couples Celebrate Valentine's Day

FEB 14 at 7PM & 9:30PM

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than to hear some of the world's most romantic songs sung by Broadway's favorite couples? Expect an enchanting atmosphere as Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates love, passion, and romance with real-life Broadway couples singing their favorite love songs. The lush music of Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Kern will fill your hearts as your favorite Broadway twosomes share these heartfelt classics in the name of love this Valentine's Day.

Get Tickets HERE !



Visit our website to see the full calendar of events at 54Below.com .

