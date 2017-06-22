Christie Prades & Mauricio Martinez to Conga on Tour in ON YOUR FEET!

Producers James L. Nederlander, Estefan Enterprises, Inc and Bernie Yuman have announced that Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades will star as seven-time GRAMMY winning international superstar Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martinez will play her 19-time Grammy-winning producer and husband Emilio Estefan, in the First National Tour of the Broadway musical On Your Feet!

Launching on September 22 in Buffalo, NY, the 80-week National Tour will celebrate its Grand Opening on October 5 in the Estefans' home city of Miami, FL, and travel to 60 additional cities across the country through April 21, 2019 - including Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Washington DC and Denver. Prior to the tour's launch, Mauricio Martinez will also perform the role on Broadway from July 11-August 13, 2017; current star Ektor Rivera will return to production for the final week of the musical's run at the Marquis Theatre, which plays its 780th and final Broadway performance on August 20, 2017.

Born and raised in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Christie Prades understudied the role of Gloria in the Broadway production of On Your Feet! Her past regional credits include In the Heights (Vanessa - Broadway World Award winner), West Side Story and The D*Word.

Mauricio Martinez is an award-winning actor and recording artist, who stars in NBC Universo's first original scripted TV series "El Vato" airing its second season this summer (Season One available on Netflix) and was recently seen in the hit series "Señora Acero 2" on Telemundo. Mauricio has starred in Mexican productions of several Broadway plays and musicals, including Beauty & The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, and the Spanish-language premieres of The Last 5 Years and Songs From An Unmade Bed. He made his U.S. theatre debut in Kansas City Repertory's production of Evita as 'Che' in 2016.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. On Your Feet! is a new musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan. Now in its second smash year on Broadway, On Your Feet! began performances at the Marquis Theatre on Monday, October 5, 2015, with an opening night of November 5, 2015, following a Pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre from June 2-July 5, 2015. The musical is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical). In addition to the national tour, On Your Feet! will have its International Premiere this fall at the Beatrix Theatre in Utrecht, Netherlands, on October 29, 2017, and plans for additional worldwide productions in Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Mexico and Japan are currently underway.

The production design team features Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Chuck LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman), the On Your Feet! Orchestra includes several members of Miami Sound Machine, including Edwin Bonilla, Olbin Burgos, Jorge Casas, Teddy Mulet and Clay Ostwald. Additional members of the band include: Barry Danielian, Javier Diaz, David Fernandez, Paul Livant, J.J. McGeehan, Manuel Ruiz, and Tom Timko. Multiple members of Miami Sound Machine will join the National Tour of On Your Feet!, led by Clay Ostwald as Musical Director.

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by James L. Nederlander and Estefan Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with Bernie Yuman. Having recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Nederlander Organization, led by James L. Nederlander (President), continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, as well as producing and presenting the best in theatrical entertainment and concert events. Executive Producer Bernie Yuman, an illustrious figure in the entertainment industry and long-time friend and business associate of the Estefans, produced and managed Siegfried & Roy, one of the most successful and longest-running shows in Las Vegas history.

ON YOUR FEET! FIRST NATIONAL TOUR:

SCHEDULE OF CITIES & DATES THROUGH OCTOBER 7, 2018.

ROUTE FOR 2018-19 TO BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE.

September 22-30, 2017 BUFFALO, NY / Shea's PAC

October 5-15, 2017 (Grand Opening) MIAMI, FL / Adrienne Arsht Center

October 17-22, 2017 ORLANDO, FL / Dr. Philips Center

October 24-29, 2017 TAMPA BAY, FL / Straz Center

October 31-November 5, 2017 CHARLOTTE, NC / Ovens Auditorium

November 7-19, 2017 ST. LOUIS, MO / Fox Theatre

November 21-26, 2017 HOUSTON, TX / Hobby Center

December 5-23, 2017 CLEVELAND, OH / The Palace Theatre

December 26-31, 2017 GREENVILLE, SC / Peace Center

January 2-7, 2018 DURHAM, NC / Durham Performing Arts Center

January 9-28, 2018 WASHINGTON, DC / Kennedy Center

January 30-February 4, 2018 PROVIDENCE, RI / Providence Performing Arts Center

February 6-11, 2018 ROCHESTER, NY / Auditorium Theatre

February 13-18, 2018 EAST LANSING, MI / Wharton Center

February 20-25, 2018 DES MOINES, IA / Civic Center of Greater Des Moines

February 27-March 11, 2018 DALLAS, TX / Music Hall

March 13-18, 2018 SAN ANTONIO, TX / Majestic Theatre

March 21-April 8, 2018 Soon to be announced

April 10-15, 2018 PHILADELPHIA, PA / Academy of Music

April 17-29, 2018 BOSTON, MA / Opera House

May 1-13, 2018 DETROIT, MI / Fisher Theatre

May 15-20, 2018 MADISON, WI / Overture Center

May 22-27, 2018 Soon to be announced

May 30-June 3, 2018 SCHENECTADY, NY / Proctors Theatre

June 5-10, 2018 BALTIMORE, MD / Hippodrome Theatre

June 12-17, 2018 Soon to be announced

June 19-24, 2018 HARTFORD, CT / The Bushnell

July 6-29, 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA / Hollywood Pantages

July 31-August 5, 2018 SAN DIEGO, CA / San Diego Civic Theatre

August 8-19, 2018 DENVER, CO / Buell Theatre

August 21-September 2, 2018 COSTA MESA, CA / Segerstrom CFA

September 4-9, 2018 Soon to be announced

September 11-October 7, 2018 SAN FRANCISCO, CA / Golden Gate Theatre

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

With seven Grammy Awards and over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Gloria Estefan is the most successful Latin crossover performer in the history of pop music. In addition to her 38 #1 hits across the Billboard charts, Gloria recorded the Oscar-nominated song "Music Of My Heart," and has received numerous honors and awards over the course of her illustrious career. She has been presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, named BMI Songwriter of the Year, and received an American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, an MTV Video Music Award, two ACE Awards, and multiple Billboard Awards for her many chart-topping hits. Gloria has also been honored with the Ellis Island Congressional Medal of Honor (the highest award that can be given to a naturalized U.S. citizen), the Hispanic Heritage Award, and the National Music Foundation's Humanitarian of the Year Award. In 2015, Gloria and Emilio Estefan became the first-ever married couple to be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by Barack Obama.

Emilio Estefan is a world-renowned music, television and film producer who has been instrumental in shaping, developing and directing the careers of his superstar wife, Gloria, as well as Shakira, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Jon Secada among many others. With a resume that includes 19 Grammy Awards, Emilio has experimented and pushed the envelope of blending Latin, pop and world rhythms creating a unique style and personality that has created chart-topping worldwide hits. It is this vision that transcends the music field and spills over into film, television, hotels and restaurants, among other business endeavors including being the first Cuban-born couple to own a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins, a major NFL Franchise.

Alexander Dinelaris wrote the book for the West End production of The Bodyguard Musical (Olivier Nomination, Best New Musical). Off-Broadway:Zanna Don't! (Drama Desk nominations, Book and Lyrics). Red Dog Howls (NYTW), Still Life (MCC). Mr. Dinelaris is an Academy Award and Golden Globe winner for the screenplay of Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). He is the writer, co-creator and executive producer of the upcoming Starz network series "The One Percent", starring Ed Helms, Hilary Swank and Ed Harris. His newest film The Year of the Monarchs is currently in development with Mandalay Entertainment. Alex is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild and the Writer's Guild.

Jerry Mitchell received the Tony Award in recognition of his choreography for the 2013 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, for which his direction was also recognized with a Tony nomination. In the 33 preceding years, Jerry has been involved with over 50 Broadway, Off-Broadway, West End and touring productions. His Broadway debut as a choreographer, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, was followed by The Full Monty (Tony nomination),The Rocky Horror Show, Hairspray (Tony nomination), Gypsy, Never Gonna Dance (Tony nomination), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony & Olivier nominations), La Cage Aux Folles (Tony Award), Imaginary Friends, Legally Blonde (Tony nomination), which he also directed, and Catch Me If You Can. Most recently, Jerry received the Drama League's Founders' Award for Excellence in Directing and the George Abbott Lifetime Achievement Award from his peers. Twenty-three years ago, Jerry conceived and created Broadway Bares, a comedy burlesque show performed annually for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. He continues to serve as Executive Producer of Broadway Bares, with a book, website and satellite productions in Fire Island Pines, Las Vegas (Peepshow, in a five year run) and London (West End Bares).

Sergio Trujillo is an internationally-recognized choreographer whose work has been seen all across North America, Europe and Asia. In 2016, he won an Outer Critics Circle Award and Astaire Award, as well as a Tony Award nomination, for his choreography in On Your Feet! In 2011, Mr. Trujillo had the honor of having four shows simultaneously running on Broadway: Tony Award winning Best Musical Memphis (Olivier and OCC Awards; Astaire and Drama Desk Award noms.), Tony and Olivier Award winning Best Musical Jersey Boys (Olivier, Drama Desk, Dora, OCC Award nominations), The Addams Family and the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal (Lucille Lortel Award nomination). Additional Broadway credits include Hands On A Hardbody, Leap of Faith (Drama Desk, Astaire nominations), All Shook Up and Guys and Dolls (Astaire Award nomination). In 2010, he made his debut as a director with the rock musicAl White Noise at Chicago's Royal George Theater, and directed and choreographed Flashdance: The Musical, currently on national tour. His Off-Broadway work includes Saved (Lucille Lortel nom.), The Capeman, Romeo & Juliet (Public), A Tree Grows in Brooklyn and Kismet (Encores!). His international credits include Disney's Tarzan (World Theatre Award nom.), West Side Story, The Sound of Music (Stratford) and Peggy Sue Got Married (West End). In 2012, Mr. Trujillo was chosen by the Colombian government as one of the top 100 Colombians in the world.

Related Articles