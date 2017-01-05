Cher Tapped to Star in Lifetime Movie About Flint Water Crisis

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Cher has signed on to star in a made for television movie based on the Flint, Michigan water crisis.

The iconic performer has been tapped to portray a resident of Flint, whose life and family are affected by the water crisis.

The upcoming film takes its inspiration from a cover story in Time magazine called "The Toxic Tap."

Cher will executive produce alongside Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Katie Couric, with Bruce Beresford direct a screenplay by Barbara Stepansky.

Cher, an Oscar winner for Best Leading Actress, has appeared in only one other made for television movie previously. Titled "If These Walls Could Talk" for HBO, the actress received a Golden Globe nomination for her work. In addition to a successul career in music and television, Cher is also known for her work on the silver screen in such classics as Moonstruck and Mermaids,

