Celebrate Your Supporting Cast and Grant Thornton Will Make a Donation!

The Tony Awards may only come once a year, but Grant Thornton (the accounting firm that counts the Tony Awards ballots) wants to celebrate creativity, talent and collaboration every day. This year, as the theater community honors the incredible talent that graces the stages, Grant Thornton takes a moment to celebrate the inspired creativity, collaboration and hard work that makes it all possible, shining a spotlight on the supporting casts that play integral roles in the careers and personal lives of the stars of Broadway, and in your life.



Introducing: The #SupportingCast Challenge



How it works: You honor your supporting cast by tagging them with #SupportingCast in a tweet or Instagram. At the close of the Tony Awards, Grant Thornton will make a donation to The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League Foundation for every #SupportingCast post shared throughout the Tony Awards season.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

