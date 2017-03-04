Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Has His Tickets to COME FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Toronto Metro News is reporting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon be on his way to Broadway to see one of theatre's newcomers COME FROM AWAY. Trudeau tweeted that he has tickets for himself and his wife on March 15 and he is looking forward "to showing New Yorkers Canada at its best."

COME FROM AWAY, now in previews on Broadway, will open on March 12, 2017 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

Following sold-out, record-breaking, critically acclaimed engagements at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. and Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, Come From Away landed on the "Best Theater of the Year" lists in the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune, National Post, Globe & Mail, Toronto Star and Times of San Diego, and included in The New York Times' "Memorable Theatre of 2016."

With a book, music and lyrics by Canadians Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Awayis directed by Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley (Memphis), with musical staging by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Rocky), music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley(Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), and music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

