CUNY TV to Salute 2017 Tony Awards with Tonys Weekend Marathon

CUNY TV will salute the upcoming 2017 TONY AWARDS with a new TONY Preview Special on ARTS IN THE CITY, plus a new 2017 TONY Predictions episode and a new TONY Time Critics panel, both on THEATER TALK. In addition, CUNY TV will present a marathon showing of THEATER TALK 2016-17 episodes and other programs related to this year's Tony nominees - all leading up to 8pm on June 11 when the annual TONY AWARDS Ceremony begins on CBS.

Pat Collins hosts the TONY Preview Special, premiering on ARTS IN THE CITY on Friday, June 9 at 10am, 3pm and 8:30pm (and repeating in full schedule below). The program features interviews with 26 TONY nominees including Josh Groban, Gavin Creel, Sally Field, Jayne Houdyshell, Andy Karl, Lynn Nottage, John Douglas Thompson, and Brandon Uranowitz - with segments consisting of clips and interviews in all of the leading categories, including Best Play, Best Musical and Best Revival.

On the 2017 NY Emmy Award-winning THEATER TALK series, executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel of the New York Post co-host the new 2017 TONY Predictions show featuring critics/journalists Jesse Green of The New York Times, Michael Musto of Out! and LogoTV, Patrick Pacheco of NY1 Onstage and Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New York Times / The New Yorker, premiering Saturday, June 10 at 8:30pm.

Plus, as part of an 8-1/2-hour marathon on Sunday, June 11, THEATER TALK presents TONY Time Critics, a panel featuring Peter Marks of The Washington Post, Terry Teachout of THE WALL Street Journal, Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New York Times / The New Yorker and Linda Winer of Newsday, all discussing the past season and challenges to critics in the Digital Age; Tony Guida interviews Broadway producer Emanuel "Manny" Azenberg - featuring Azenberg's thoughts about this year's Tony Awards; Michael Stoler interviews the producers of Fun Home, winner of the Best Musical Tony in 2015 and now on national tour; and THEATER TALK presents encores of 11 episodes, featuring in-depth interviews with and about 2017's Tony Award nominees. (Full schedule below.)

CUNY TV, the City University of New York television station, is broadcast over-the-air in the New York metropolitan area on digital Ch. 25.3, and cablecast in the five boroughs of New York City on Ch. 75 (Spectrum and Optimum), Ch. 77 (RCN) and Ch. 30 (Verizon FiOS).

Full CUNY TV Schedule of TONY AWARDS Salutes & Marathon:

FRIDAY, JUNE 9 (10 AM, 3 PM, and 8:30 PM)

SATURDAY, JUNE 10 (8:30 PM)

Theater Talk - "2017 TONY Predictions"

Jesse Green, Co-Chief Theater Critic, The New York Times; Michael Musto, entertainment journalist with Out.com, The Advocate, Paper and LogoTV; Patrick Pacheco, entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times and ArtInfo.com; and Elisabeth Vincentelli, theater writer, The New York Times/The New Yorker, discuss who will win this year's TONY AWARDS and why. Co-hosts are Michael Riedel and Susan Haskins.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

11:30 AM

Tony Guida's NY - "Manny Azenberg"

Emanuel "Manny" Azenberg has helped to produce over 60 Broadway shows and received the special TONY Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Tony Guida catches up with the prolific producer to get some insight in the Broadway world and Azenberg's take on the 2017 TONY Awards.

12 PM

12:30 PM

1:00 PM

Theater Talk - "Dear Evan Hansen Actors"

TONY-nominated cast members Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, plus Jennifer Laura Thompson, discuss the process of creating this popular new Broadway musical and the powerful sentiments that have led to its success. Co- hosted by Jesse Green and Susan Haskins.

1:30 PM

Theater Talk - "Indecent and Come From Away"

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel shares the odyssey of her TONY-nominated play "Indecent" to Broadway, followed by the TONY-nominated creative team from the new TONY-nominated musical "Come From Away" - composer/librettist/lyricists David Hein and Irene Sankoff, with director Christopher Ashley. The episode ends with Jenn Colella (TONY-nominated for Best Featured Actress/Musical) performing a key number, "Me and the Sky," from the critically acclaimed show. Co-hosted by Michael Riedel and Susan Haskins.

2:00 PM

Theater Talk - "A Doll's House, Part 2" and "Anastasia"

Playwright Lucas Hnath along with TONY-nominated lead actors Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper discuss Hnath's TONY-nominated play "A Doll's House, Part 2." Followed by a conversation about the new Broadway musical extravaganza "Anastasia" with librettist Terrence McNally joining actors Christy Altomare and Ramin Karimloo. Co- hosted by Michael Riedel and Susan Haskins.

2:30 PM

Theater Talk - "The Front Page"

Actors Holland Taylor, Lewis J. Stadlen, and Robert Morse from Broadway's all-star, early-season hit "The Front Page" discuss the revival of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's classic 1928 comedy about newspapermen waiting to report on an execution. They also share droll observations and anecdotes honed from their combined 100+ years in the theater. Co-hosted by Michael Riedel and Susan Haskins.

3:00 PM

Theater Talk - "The Making of War Paint"

TONY-nominated Broadway stars Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone and director Michael Greif discuss their new musical "War Paint," which chronicles the amazing careers of cosmetic-industry PIONEERS and moguls Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein. Co-hosted by Michael Riedel and Susan Haskins.

3:30 PM

Theater Talk - Arthur Miller's "The Price"

Actors Mark Ruffalo and TONY-nominated Danny DeVito along with director Terry Kinney discuss their work on the hit revival of Arthur Miller's "The Price" on Broadway. Co-hosted by Michael Riedel and Susan Haskins.

4:00 PM

Theater Talk - "Groundhog Day"

Director Matthew Warchus, actor Andy Karl, and librettist Danny Rubin (all 2017 TONY-nominees) discuss "Groundhog Day," the new Broadway musical adaption of the classic 1993 film of the same name also written by Rubin. Co-hosted by Michael Riedel and Susan Haskins.

4:30 PM

Theater Talk - "Sweat"

Guests include playwright Lynn Nottage, director Kate Whoriskey and TONY-nominated actors Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson, discussing "Sweat," Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning/TONY-nominated play about the lives of factory workers in Reading, Pennsylvania devastated by dehumanizing corporate decisions after the enactment of NAFTA in the year 2000. Co-hosted by Michael Riedel and Susan Haskins.

5:00 PM

Theater Talk - "Dear Evan Hansen Creatives"

"Dear Evan Hansen" composer-lyricists Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and librettist Steven Levenson (all TONY- nominated), gather around the piano with co-host Susan Haskins and guest co-host Jesse Green of The New York Times to discuss and perform key songs from their hit musical, including "Waving Through A Window," "So Big/So Small" and "You Will Be Found."

5:30 PM

Theater Talk - "Oslo and Dear Evan Hansen Creatives"

Four TONY Award nominees discuss their celebrated production of "Oslo": playwright J.T. Rogers, director Bartlett Sher, plus actors Jefferson Mays and Jennifer Ehle. Then, "Dear Evan Hansen"'s librettist Steven Levenson with composer/lyricists Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (all TONY-nominated) return to discuss more of their work. Pasek & Paul perform songs including "Sincerely, Me" from "Dear Evan Hansen," "Some Kinda Time" from their score for the musical "Dogfight," and "City of Stars," their Academy Award-winning song from the film "La La Land." Co-hosted by producer Susan Haskins with Michael Riedel ("Oslo" segment) and Jesse Green ("Dear Evan Hansen Creatives" segment).

6:00 PM

The Stoler Report - "I Want to Be A Broadway Producer!"

TONY-winning musical Fun Home's lead producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Barbara Whitman and Circle in THE SQUARE co-owner Paul Libin talk about producing and mounting the hit show, now on a national tour.

6:30 PM

Theater Talk - August Wilson's "Jitney"

TONY-nominated director Ruben Santiago-Hudson, along with actors John Douglas Thompson (TONY nominee for Best Featured Actor/Play) and Brandon J. Dirden discuss the Manhattan Theatre Club's TONY-nominated revival of the late August Wilson's play "Jitney." Co-hosted by Michael Riedel and Susan Haskins.

7:00 PM

Theater Talk - "TONY Time Critics" features Peter Marks of The Washington Post, Terry Teachout of THE WALL Street Journal, Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New York Times / The New Yorker, and Linda Winer of Newsday - all reviewing the past season and discussing challenges to critics in the Digital Age.

7:30 PM

