COME FROM AWAY Finds its Toronto and Winnipeg Cast

Come From Away has found its cast when the Tony award-winning show lands in Toronto and Winnipeg next year.

According to The Globe and Mail, twelve actors, both veterans and up and comings, will star in the show, produced by David Mirvish and Junkyard Dog Productions.

The cast includes Eliza-Jane Scott, George Masswohl, Lisa Horner, Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Jack Noseworthy, Ali Momen, Barbara Fulton, James Kall, Kevin Vidal, Saccha Dennis, Cory O'Brien and Kirsten Peace. Kate Etienne, Cailin Stadnyk, Susan Dunstan, Amir Haidar, Jeff Madden and David Silvestri have been cast as alternates.

COME FROM AWAY takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley, that Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

