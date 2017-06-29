COME FROM AWAY Fans Flock to Gander to See Where it All Began

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Fans of the hit Broadway musical Come From Away are flocking to Gander to see where the story began.

According to VOCM, Beyond Words Tour, launched by the North Atlantic Aviation Museum, will give fans the best opportunity to see the most of the town, including the community, airport, and the locations where the stranded passengers stayed during 9/11.

Leaving the museum Tuesdays-Saturday at 1 pm, tour coordinator Abby Moss says this tour has been a big hit since the show landed on Broadway, with many changing their yearly vacation plans to a trip to Gander. Tour stops include the CNA, visits with notable locals, and the Town Hall.

For more information about the tour, visit beyondwordstour.com.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Related Articles