CBS Announces Premiere Date for Jane Lynch-Led ANGEL FROM HELL

Jane Lynch stars as an eccentric woman claiming to be a guardian angel whose job it is to help an ambitious young doctor get her life on course on the series premiere of CBS's ANGEL FORM HELL, airing Thursday, January 7th (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) . Maggie Lawson, Kevin Pollak and Kyle Bornheimer also star.



In the pilot episode, Allison, a successful, driven doctor, runs into Amy, a larger than life, eccentric woman who claims to be her "guardian angel," and whose mission is to help Allison loosen up and see her life from a new perspective.



ANGEL FROM HELL is a single-camera comedy about Amy, a colorful, brassy woman who insinuates herself into the life of an organized and seemingly perfect young woman, Allison, claiming to be her "guardian angel." Allison is an intense, driven DOCTOR WHO is sure that Amy is just an inebriated, outspoken nut, until every one of her warnings proves true. Cautioned by Amy not tell anyone about her, Allison can't discuss this over-the-top oddball with her father and business partner, Marv, or her younger brother, Brad, a sales rep who lives in a guest room over her garage. As Allison tries to push Amy away, Amy makes her final pitch: her sole mission is to provide Allison with helpful guidance that nudges her in the right direction in life - and it's her final chance to prove herself as an angel. With that, Allison agrees to this unlikely relationship because maybe a weird friend is exactly what she needs... and what if Amy really is her "guardian angel"?



Lynch began her theatrical career as a member of the Second City comedy troupe at the Steppenwolf Theatre. Her film credits include "A.C.O.D.," "The Three Stooges," "Wreck-It Ralph," "Julie & Julia," "Shrek Forever After," "Post Grad," "For Your Consideration," "A Mighty Wind," "Best In Show," "Role Models," "The Rocker," "Spring Breakdown," "Space Chimps," "Alvin and the Chipmunks," "Walk Hard," "Talladega Nights," "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Bam Bam and Celeste" and "Suffering Man's Charity," among others.



On television, Lynch starred as Sue Sylvester in the series "Glee," a role for which she won both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Also, she is an Emmy Award winner for her role as host of "Hollywood Game Night." Her additional memorable television roles include "Party Down," "The L Word," "Desperate Housewives," and, on the Network, "The New Adventures of Old Christine," for which she was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, CRIMINAL MINDS and "Two and a Half Men." Lynch also served as host of "The 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards."



On stage, Lynch portrayed Miss Hannigan in a limited Broadway run of "Annie" at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theater.



Also, Lynch penned the autobiography Happy Accidents, which topped several national bestseller lists, including The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, and the children's book, Marlene, Marlene, Queen of Mean.



In 2013, Lynch was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the television category. In 2014, she joined the Ban Bossy campaign as a spokesperson advocating leadership roles for girls. She was named one of the Power Up organization's "10 Amazing Gay Women in Showbiz."

