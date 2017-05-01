Bryan Batt to Host The Actors Fund's Tonys Viewing Party in L.A.

The Actors Fund announced today that Bryan Batt will host the 21st Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party honoring Tony Award winning actress and recording artist Betty Buckley on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (3:30-8:00pm) at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The evening will feature red carpet arrivals, cocktail hour, gala dinner, live performances, silent auction, and the West Coast's exclusive live feed of the 2017 Tony Awards broadcast from New York City. Tickets are currently on sale at www.actorsfund.org/TonyParty2017.

Bryan Batt has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his portrayal of Salvatore Romano on AMC's Emmy and Golden Globe winning drama series "Mad Men." Bryan recently played Gould in the L.A. premiere of "Grey Gardens" opposite Betty Buckley at the Ahmanson Theatre. Theatrically, Bryan is most proud to have created the role of Darius in both the N.Y. and L.A. productions, as well as the film adaptation, of Paul Rudnick's ground breaking comedy "Jeffrey." Bryan's leading and principal roles on Broadway include "La Cage Aux Folles," "Beauty and the Beast," "Sunset Boulevard," "The Scarlet Pimpernel," "Seussical The Musical," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Starlight Express" and "Cats." For The Actors Fund, Bryan and Patricia Clarkson starred in a benefit performance of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" in New York City.

As previously announced, Betty Buckley will be honored with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement. Previous honorees have included Liza Minnelli, Carol Channing, Tommy Tune, Barbara Cook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera, Jerry Herman, Rita Moreno, Lauren Bacall, Jason Alexander, Florence Henderson and James Earl Jones.

The Actors Fund's Tony Awards Viewing Party is sponsored by U.S. Bank, United Airlines, SAG-AFTRA, AT&T and The Nederlander Organization/Pantages Theatre. The Tony Awards live broadcast is made possible with the kind permission of CBS, Tony Awards Productions, The American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and AT&T.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Individual tickets are $300 (limit six per person) and tables of 10 start at $3500. For sponsorship and ticket inquiries, contact Louie Anchondo, Director of Special Events at lanchondo@actorsfund.org or 323-330-2428.

Related Articles