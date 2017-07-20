Brooke Shields, Susan Lucci, Orfeh, and More Set for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY

New York's funniest show, Celebrity Autobiography: THE 2017 EDITION has 2 special Hamptons shows on August 25 at Guild Hall and an upcoming NYC show on August 28 at 7pm at The Triad (158 West 72nd Street) which will feature stars of stage & screen including Brooke Shields, Susan Lucci, Christie Brinkley, Tate Donovan, Crossword Puzzle Editor for The New York Times Will Shortz, Mario Cantone, Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, Tony Award-nominee Orfeh, Ali Wentworth (Nightcap), Lucy DeVito, Grammy-winner Peter Asher, 5-time Emmy-winner Alan Zweibel, actor/comedians John Fugelsang & Scott Adsit, and Drama Desk-winners EuGene Pack & Dayle Reyfel.

Hamptons tickets are $40-$75 and can be purchased online at www.guildhall.org. The 8/25 cast will feature Brooke Shields, Susan Lucci, Christie Brinkley, Mario Cantone, Ali Wentworth, 5-time Emmy-winner Alan Zweibel, Scott Adsit & EuGene Pack & Dayle Reyfel.

NYC tickets are $80, $60 & $40 (plus two-drink min.) & can be purchased online at www.CelebrityAutobiography.com. The 8/28 cast will feature: Tate Donovan, Will Shortz, Cady Huffman, Peter Asher, Alan Zweibel, John Fugelsang, EuGene Pack & Dayle Reyfel.

From the words of JLO to JAY-Z & Beyoncé, Bieber and beyond, Celebrity Autobiography is the Drama Desk award-winning hit comedy show where celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs. Currently celebrating its eighth hit year, the show plays to sold out crowds & the new edition rotates new 'hot off the press' & hard-to-believe-they-wrote-em tell-alls with selections from Oprah, Elvis, Celine Dion, Zayn, Britney Spears, Barry Manilow, Madonna & more! Also featuring NEW mashups with the entire cast & multiple memoirs including Dueling Divas, a "must see" political mother/daughter duo and a special "Cookbook-N-Bake-Off" highlighting celeb-written cook books, recipes & more.

Created by EuGene Pack and developed by Pack & Dayle Reyfel, audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as an eclectic mix of talented & hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls by Bieber to Barbra to Beyoncé and Beyond! This unique, no holds-barred show is unlike anything else in New York!

Celebrity Autobiography is produced by Angelo Fraboni, Peter Martin, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel in association with Rick Newman.

