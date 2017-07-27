Broadway's Mario Cantone Wants to Play Anthony Scaramucci on SNL

To SNL fans, the resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer last week meant an end to the hilarious parody appearances by Emmy-nominated actress Melissa McCarthy. However viewers may soon have another impersonator to look forward to when the long-running sketch comedy returns this fall.

According to Variety, Broadway's Mario Cantone revealed that he would happily take on the role of newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Cantone, perhaps best known for his appearances in the SEX AND THE CITY TV series and films, told the site he is up for the challenge.



"Of course I'd do it," says Cantone. "It would be a very big deal for me and a lot of fun. I know this guy. I have cousins."

The final decision on whether Scaramucci will be satirized in the new season and who would portray him rests in the hands of SNL creator and executive Lorne Michaels, yet Twitter users seem to love the notion of Cantone for the job. One fan even suggests that the two men appear to be "separated at birth":



Paging Mario Cantone: #SNL needs you to play Anthony Scaramucci, stat. Separated at birth! pic.twitter.com/XcEnsiSk0t - Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) July 21, 2017



What do you think of the casting?

Mario Cantone's Broadway credits include LAUGH WHORE, ASSASSINS, THE VIOLET HOUR, AN EVENING WITH MARIO CANTONE and LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

