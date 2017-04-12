Broadway's Carmen Cusack Among Lineup for 'POWER OF SONG' Pete Seeger Tribute at Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center now announces the addition of new artists in a one-night-only event that will celebrate the artistry and lasting influence of GRAMMY-winning American folk icon Pete Seeger.

"Mountain Stage Radio Show's" Larry Groce hosts as David Amram, Carmen Cusack, recent GRAMMY nominee Luther Dickinson with Shardé Thomas, Sarah Lee Guthrie (granddaughter of Woody Guthrie), Johnny Irion, Kaia Kater, John Leventhal, The Last Internationale, Roger McGuinn (of the Byrds), and Tom Paxton with Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer join GRAMMY winners Rosanne Cash, Judy Collins, and Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul & Mary), and Tony Trischka and Josh White Jr. to pay homage to the late Pete Seeger.

As a singer, folk song collector, and songwriter, Pete Seeger spent a long career championing folk music as a tool for social change that is available to everyone, and remains an influential presence in the American folk music scene, even after his passing on January 27, 2014. He became a cultural hero through his outspoken commitment to the antiwar and civil rights struggles in the 1960s, and for environmental and antiwar causes in the 1970s and beyond. He wrote a number of folk standards, "If I Had a Hammer" (with Lee Hays), "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?," and "Turn! Turn! Turn!," in addition to numerous others.

Seeger was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972, and in 1993 he was given a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1994 he received a Kennedy Center Honor and the National Medal of Arts, America's highest honor, awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

The Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Okla., will celebrate the legacy of Pete Seeger this year with the opening of a new exhibit titled How Can I Keep From Singing: The Work of Pete Seeger. The exhibit, presented in conjunction with the GRAMMY Museum, will be on display at the Woody Guthrie Center from April 5 through Aug. 21, 2017. The exhibit will then travel to the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

Pete Seeger and The Power of Song: Tribute to a Folk Legend takes place on April 15, 2017 at 8 p.m. in the Concert Hall. Tickets start at $39 and are currently available for purchase at the Kennedy Center box office, by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600, or through the Kennedy Center website at www.kennedy-center.org. For more information about the GRAMMY Museum, go to www.grammymuseum.org.

