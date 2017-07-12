BroadwayWorld Seeks US and Internationally Based Regional Editors

How can I get involved as a Contributing Editor?

All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for giving local theaters and productions some prominence on BroadwayWorld.com - the largest theater site on the net!

As a Contributing Editor, you will have the opportunity to review the shows of your choice, conduct interviews with local and touring talent, design features of your own choosing for publishing, and work/network with your local theater press reps to bring exposure to the theatrical offerings in your area.

Your compensation as a featured writer with us not only includes exclusive press seats to all of the shows you cover (as is standard in your area and arranged between you and the theater) but also the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and main pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 4M+ monthly visitors!

The position offers flexible hours and the convenience of working remotely from your hometown. (**Access to New York City is NOT necessary**). There are no administrative duties associated with the contributorship. You simply see the shows, meet the talent, and write on your own time and terms! (Note that some projects require a specific publishing turnaround which you will discuss with your editor on a case-by-case basis).

To apply, or for more information, send an email to writefor@bwayworld.com

Check out the worldwide BroadwayWorld regions below!

United States:



Anchorage, Casper, Dayton, Des Moines, Fargo, Hawaii, Jackson, Montana, Sioux Falls , and Vermont.

International:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia Cuba, Egypt, Finland, France, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Montreal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Ottawa, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Prague, Qatar, Russia, Scotland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Toronto, Turkey, Vancouver, and Venezuela.

