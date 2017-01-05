Broadway to Dim Marquees in Memory of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

The Broadway community mourns the loss of two legendary talents in the entertainment industry: actress, singer and film memorabilia collector Debbie Reynolds and her actress, writer and humorist daughter Carrie Fisher.

The marquees of Broadway theatres in New York will be dimmed in their memories on Friday, January 6, 2017, at exactly 7:45pm for one minute.

Ms. Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016 at age 60, and Ms. Reynolds passed away the next day, on December 28, 2016 at age 84.

Mother and daughter both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in the musical comedy revival of Irene. Debbie Reynolds received a Tony Award nomination for her role in the production. She also appeared on Broadway in Woman of the Year and the musical revue Debbie. Additionally she toured the US with the shows Annie Get Your Gun and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Carrie Fisher wrote and most recently appeared on Broadway in the original solo show Wishful Drinking. Her additional Broadway credits include Agnes of God and Censored Scenes From King Kong.

"Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were entertainment legends who delighted fans around the world on stage, on screen and on the page. Their unmistakable bond and ability to make audiences laugh, cry, sing and think will be remembered by all those they touched," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Our sincere thoughts are with their family, friends, colleagues and fans."

Some of Ms. Reynolds's notable TV and Film credits included: Singing in the Rain, The Affairs of Dobie Gillis, The Catered Affair, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Tammy and the Bachelor, The Tender Trap, Bundle of Joy, In & Out, "The Debbie Reynolds Show," "Behind the Candelabra," "Will & Grace," and many more. Highlights of Ms. Fisher's credits in TV and Film included: Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, When Harry Met Sally, The Man With One Red Shoe, The Blues Brothers, Hannah and Her Sisters, Shampoo, Soapdish, "Family Guy," "Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce," "Catastrophe," and many more. She wrote humorous and poignant novels and scripts including Postcards from the Edge.

They are survived by Billie Lourd, Ms. Fisher's daughter and Ms. Reynolds's granddaughter; and Todd Fisher, Ms. Reynolds's son and Ms. Fisher's brother.

The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmys), Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, BwayZone.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally. For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com, or follow The Broadway League on Twitter @TheBwayLeague and on Facebook at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague. Download the free Broadway.org and IBDB mobile apps from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles