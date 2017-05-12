Broadway Rush, Lottery & Standing Room Only Ticketing Policies - 5/12/2017



A BRONX TALE will offer a limited number of $39 general rush tickets at the Longacre Theatre, beginning at the opening of the box office each day. There is a limit of two tickets per customer. Tickets are non-transferable, subject to availability and may be partial view. Cash or credit cards will be accepted for rush tickets.

All seats in the first row will be priced at $30 each during previews only, available for purchase the day of the performance, in-person at the Golden Theatre box office.



Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting at 7PM the day prior and continue up until 8:30am on the day of the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed.



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the official digital lottery.



Click "Enter Now" below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets via credit card. Seat locations are assigned based on availability and at the discretion of the Box Office. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view. They cannot be transferred to other people or performances. Once you've paid, you'll need to use a government-issued ID in order to pick up your tickets.



A limited number of rush seats are available for purchase in-person for $39.50 each at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) box office beginning at 10am (12pm on Sundays) for that day’s performance(s) only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Seats are best available and may be partial view. Cash or card accepted.



A limited quantity of $45 front row lottery tickets to each performance will be available through previews only at ameliebroadway.com/lottery. One entry per person (no age restrictions), up to two tickets per winner, payment by credit card only. Lottery winners will be notified by SMS and email by noon the day prior to the performance for which they have entered.



On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter the Anastasia Lottery by 9am for matinees and 2pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $42 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view. Visit http://www.anastasiabroadwaylottery.com/ to enter the lottery.

A limited number of $35 tickets will be available for that day’s performance when the Bernard B. Jacobs box office (242 West 45 Street) opens each day (10am Monday-Saturday and 12pm Sunday). Tickets are subject to availability and there is a two ticket limit per person.





A limited number of $40 tickets may be available on a daily basis and can be purchased day-of at the box office of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). Please check with the box office for availability. Patrons are limited to two rush tickets per person.



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view.



Click "Enter Now below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.



$36.50 tickets available at the Box Office only - when the box office opens - limit 2 per customer - Not available for Saturday evenings - Subject to availability.





$26.50, available at the Box Office, day of performance only when the performance is sold out.

A limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office (236 West 45th Street) when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.



Users can enter the lottery at www.dearevanhansenlottery.com. Limit 2 tickets per customer, for $40 each. Participants may enter once a day for the desired performance, and up to twice on two-show days, for which entries will be accepted for both matinee and evening performances.



Standing room only tickets are now also available for purchase for $42 in person at the box office of the Music Box Theater, for sold out performances only. Limit 2 per customer.

A limited number of $39.50 general rush tickets will be available at the August Wilson Theatre and can be purchased day of when the box office opens. There is a limit of two tickets per customer. Tickets are non-transferable, subject to availability. Seat locations will vary, and sometimes may be partial view. Cash or credit cards will be accepted for rush tickets.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets per performance will be sold to winners of a digital lottery drawing. Tickets are $39.50 and limited to two per person. Seat locations will vary, and sometimes may be partial view. For details and entrance to the digital lottery, visit www.GroundhogDayMusical.com/lottery. Entrants will be notified of their status by 12:00pm the day prior to the performance. Tickets must be claimed and paid for online via a provided link no later than 10:00pm the day prior to the performance.



A digital lottery is offered for all performances. For matinee performances, enter between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. For evening performances following matinees, enter between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. On days with only an evening performance scheduled, enter between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.



ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/hamilton/



DIGITAL LOTTERY DETAILS: The digital lottery is randomized and the order of entry has no effect on participants' chances of winning. Winners will be notified via email shortly after the lottery closes with a link to purchase the tickets. Winners will have a 60-minute window during which they must pay for their tickets with a credit card online. Tickets not claimed in this manner will be sold to the cancellation line in person at the box office. Winners must pick up their tickets at the Richard Rodgers Theatre box office with a valid photo ID that matches the name drawn. There is a limit of one entry per person, and each entrant can request up to two tickets.



$47.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Only sold when a performance is sold out.



$30.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Limit 2 tickets per customer - Subject to availability.



The complete rules and regulations for the new digital lottery policy are as follows:

1. A limited number of tickets for each performance will be sold via lottery.

2. Entries will be accepted online (http://lottery.kinkybootsthemusical.com) beginning at the curtain time of the previous performance up to 3.5 hours prior to curtain of the desired performance.

3. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner- entries will be checked for duplicates.

4. Three hours prior to the performance time, names will be chosen at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $37.00 each, and entrants will be notified via email.

5. Winners may pick up and pay for their tickets any time between the drawing and 30 minutes prior to the curtain time.

6. Tickets are subject to availability.

7. Tickets may be partial view.





A limited number of $27 standing-room tickets may be available in person at the box office on the day of the performance, if the performance is sold out.

MISS SAIGON will offer a limited number of $39 rush tickets for each performance. These tickets can be purchased day- of at the box office (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) on a first- come, first- served basis. Please check with the box office for availability. Limited to two rush tickets per person. Cash and credit cards are accepted.



A limited number of general rush tickets will be available daily for $39 at the Imperial Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance. There will be a maximum of two tickets per person. Tickets can be paid for via cash or credit card and are subject to availability. Seating locations will be at the discretion of the box office.



On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter The Great Comet Broadway Lottery by 10am for matinees and 3pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view.



http://greatcometbroadway.com/lottery.php



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery.



Click "Enter Now" below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.



A limited number of tickets priced at $39 will be sold each day to the winners of the lottery. Entries will be accepted online (oslobroadwaylottery.com) beginning one week prior to any given performance. The lottery is currently open for Oslo's first preview Thursday evening and for performances through Tuesday of next week. Winners will be chosen at random and will be notified by email and/or text message by 10:05am EST on the day prior to the performance. Limit one entry per person per performance and two tickets per winner.



A limited quantity of $42 lottery tickets to each performance will be available through online entry at http://laughteronbroadway.com/lottery. Lottery winners will be notified by text message and email by noon the day prior to the performance. Purchase must be completed online by credit card only, with one entry per person (no age restrictions) and up to 2 tickets per winner. There is no day-of rush ticket availability during previews.



$39.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Limit 2 tickets per customer - Subject to availability.



On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter the School of Rock Broadway Lottery by 10am for matinees and 3pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view.



$27.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Only sold when the performance is sold out - Limit 2 tickets per customer.



A limited number of general rush tickets are available when the box office opens at 10am the day of the performance (Noon on Sundays) at $32 each. Limit of two tickets per person. Subject to availability.



Six Degrees of Separation will also offer a digital lottery powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatregoers access to affordable tickets through multiple social networks. To enter the lottery, click on http://sixdegreesbroadway.com/lottery.



A limited number of $42 tickets may be available on a daily basis. These tickets can be purchased day-of at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis. Please check with the box office for availability. Patrons are limited to two rush tickets per person.



The Sunset Boulevard Digital Lottery will open daily at 8 am EST (8 pm EST the evening prior for matinee performances), beginning Tuesday, March 7, 2017, for entrants to win a limited number of $55 same day tickets to that day's performance(s). See below for rules and regulations. The Sunset Boulevard digital lottery is powered by Broadway Direct.

To enter the Sunset Boulevard digital lottery, visit: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/sunset/

Rules and regulations for the new digital lottery are as follows:

A limited number of tickets for each performance will be sold via digital lottery.

The Sunset Boulevard Digital Lottery will open at 8am EST (8pm EST the evening prior for matinee performances) and will remain open until 3pm EST for evening performances, 11am EST for matinee performances.

Winners will be notified by e-mail minutes after drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. They must present their photo ID at the Palace Theatre box office at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the corresponding performance to pick up their tickets.

Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability

Prices are subject to change.



Each day beginning at 10:00 AM, a limited amount of Mobile Rush tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets will be sold exclusively by TodayTix for $32. To gain access to the Rush tickets, ticket-buyers must download the TodayTix app and unlock the functionality by sharing on their Facebook or Twitter pages. Tickets will be available for pick up via TodayTix concierge at Studio 54 thirty minutes prior to the performance. Mobile Rush concludes when inventory has sold out or two hours before the performance.



A limited number of tickets for each performance will be sold through the lottery. Entries will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance for up to two tickets.



Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $32 each. Only one entry is allowed per person. Cards are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at time of drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets may be purchased in cash or with a valid credit card. Tickets are subject to availability.



Standing Room tickets are available for purchase at the box office directly following the daily lottery at $27 each, based on availability.



Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting once the prior day’s performance begins and continue up until 9am on the day of the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed.



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the official digital lottery.



Click "Enter Now" below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets via credit card. Seat locations are assigned based on availability and at the discretion of the Box Office. They cannot be transferred to other people or performances. Once you’ve paid, you’ll need to use a government-issued ID in order to pick up your tickets.



On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter the Phantom Broadway Lottery by 10am for matinees and 3pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $28 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view.



There are $27.00 tickets available at the Box Office only, when the performance is sold out. They are sold in advance or same day, if available. There are only 28 standing room positions.



A limited number of $30 rush tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong will be available for purchase at the Lyceum Theatre, when the box office opens on the day of the applicable performance. Tickets will be limited to two per person and subject to availability. Seats may be in partial view locations. Cash or credit cards will be accepted for rush tickets.



$32 Standing Room Only when the show is sold out.



A limited number of seats are available for purchase in-person for $40 each at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) box office beginning at 10am(12pm on Sundays) for that day's performance(s) only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Maximum two tickets per person.



A limited number of tickets will be available for all performances through the digital lottery which will open at 8:00am for both matinee and evening performances and will remain open until 11am and 3pm, respectively, when winners are drawn. For details and entrance to the digital lottery click on: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/war-paint. Digital lottery tickets are $40 each, including the facility fee. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. Tickets can be picked up at the Nederlander Theatre box office (208 West 41st Street) 30 minutes prior to show time. Photo ID is required for pickup and seat locations awarded are subject to availability.



Standing room tickets, available at $50, will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis when the show is sold out. Maximum two tickets per person.



During certain times of the year, there are $69 tickets available to students at the box office- limit 2 per customer, with valid college i.d.



Student tickets are subject to availability.



Sunday through Thursday performances, December 1 - December 22.

Sunday through Friday performances, January 8 - January 31.



Subject to performance availability.



A day-of-performance lottery for 26 select orchestra seats for $30.00 each will be held daily. Each day, 2.5 hours prior to show time, people who present themselves at the Gershwin Theatre box office will have their names placed in a hat. 30 minutes later, names will be drawn for 26 orchestra seats at $30.00 each. This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person, cash only. Photo-ID required. Participants may enter their names ONE TIME ONLY PER PERFORMANCE; anyone who is discovered to have multiple entries will be disqualified and tickets will be revoked.



A limited number of tickets are available through the digital lottery, which opens at 8:30 AM for matinee and evening performances and remains open until 10:30 AM and 2 PM, respectively, when winners are drawn. Tickets are $35 each, including the facility fee. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online.



Tickets can be picked up at the Gershwin Theatre box office 30 minutes prior to show time. Photo ID is required for pickup, and seat locations awarded are subject to availability.