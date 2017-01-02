Broadway Orchestrator Lynne Shankel's Debut Album 'Bare Naked' to Be Released 1/24

Award-winning orchestrator and arranger Lynne Shankel has announced that her debut album, "Bare Naked" will be released on the Yellow Sound Label on Tuesday January 24th. The album will be a two-disc set featuring songs written by Shankel and Jon Hartmere for the 2012 production of bare: The Musical as well as a collection of her latest songs.



Shankel most recently wrote orchestrations for Chita: A Legendary Celebration, a benefit concert celebrating and starring the legendary Chita Rivera which played the August Wilson Theatre in October 2013. She has written orchestrations and arrangements for the San Francisco Symphony (featuring Bonnie Raitt), the Dallas Opera Orchestra (featuring George Hearn), Tony Bennett's famed 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. She was music director/arranger for the Broadway production of CRY-BABY, as well as the resident music supervisor for the Tony-award winning revival of COMPANY, for which she conducted the Grammy-nominated cast album.



Shankel was music director/arranger for the Off-Broadway hit ALTAR BOYZ, for which she received a Drama Desk nomination for orchestrations. Lynne received a second Drama Desk nomination for her work on THE EXTRAORDINARY ORDINARY (by Paul Loesel and Scott Burkell) in 2010. In 2012, she received the Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Orchestrations in San Diego for her work on the new musical ALLEGIANCE, starring Lea Salonga, Telly Leung and George Takei. She was the orchestrator and music director for the acclaimed revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at the Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail, and was the music supervisor, arranger and co-orchestrator for BARE THE MUSICAL. She also collaborated with lyricist Jon Hartmere to provide the new songs for that production. Lynne was music supervisor for the San Francisco premiere of NICK ADAMS at Davies Symphony Hall. She has conducted on Broadway for CRY-BABY, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. Recent credits include the world premiere of BEACHES at the Signature Theatre in VA (orchestrations) and CHASING THE SONG at La Jolla Playhouse (music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements).

Source: lynneshankel.com



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

