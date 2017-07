Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/17

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/30/2017 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: ON YOUR FEET! (7.3%), CATS (5.0%), HELLO, DOLLY! (4.3%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (4.0%), MISS SAIGON (3.5%), INDECENT (2.7%), BEAUTIFUL (2.5%), WICKED (1.3%), GROUNDHOG DAY (0.8%), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (0.6%), COME FROM AWAY (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-15.9%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-3.5%), WAR PAINT (-3.1%), WAITRESS (-2.8%), BANDSTAND (-2.8%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-2.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1.8%), MARVIN'S ROOM (-1.6%), 1984 (-1.6%), ALADDIN (-1.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-0.9%), CHICAGO (-0.7%), THE LION KING (-0.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.2%), KINKY BOOTS (-0.1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.1%), ANASTASIA (-0.1%),

