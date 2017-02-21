Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/19/17

Click below to access all the grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/19/2017 in BroadwayWorld.com's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: PARAMOUR (24.8%), KINKY BOOTS (23.8%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (21.7%), CATS (18.4%), ON YOUR FEET! (18.0%), CHICAGO (17.0%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (15.3%), WICKED (13.3%), BEAUTIFUL (12.7%), IN TRANSIT (7.9%), WAITRESS (7.6%), THE PRESENT (7.0%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (6.5%), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (4.8%), SUNSET BOULEVARD (3.9%), JITNEY (2.3%), ALADDIN (1.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE GLASS MENAGERIE (-2.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.1%), THE LION KING (-0.1%),

