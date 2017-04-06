'Broadway @' Concert Series Debuts Across the Globe with Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald and Chita Rivera

Producer Mark Cortale and creative partner Seth Rudetsky have quickly - and not so quietly - made their Broadway @ series the most sought-after ticket to see Broadway's musical mega-stars in concert.

Since launching the series in 2011 at Provincetown's Art House, its acclaim has lead to successful runs in more than 15 cities worldwide including London, Sydney, Melbourne, New Orleans, San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale.

This spring alone will see the series launch at preeminent venues in Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas and return to other established outposts: Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is set to perform at London's Leicester Square Theater April 12 - 15 with special guest Will Swenson, Los Angeles' Wallis Annenberg Center on May 11, and Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater on May 22; legendary two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone will appear at New York City's Nederlander Theater in "Deconstructing Patti" a benefit concert for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids on May 14; living legend Chita Rivera travels to San Francisco's Nourse Theater on April 29 and then to Las Vegas' Smith Center on April 30 and Philadelphia's Kimmel Center on June 3.

Each of the concerts will be accompanied by Sirius XM radio star and long-time series host Seth Rudetsky. What differentiates this concert series from any other is the seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories from Broadway's biggest stars - prompted by the encyclopedic minded Rudetsky's insightful, funny, revealing questions - and their stellar singing of musical theatre repertoire.

For tickets to this spontaneous series of hilarity and show-stopping songs in a city near you, visit www.markcortalepresents.com/broadway.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Patti LuPone won her second Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, as well Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, for her performance as Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy, and created the title role in Evita on Broadway with her now legendary performance, for which she won her first Tony and Drama Desk Awards. Patti LuPone's extensive Broadway career also includes her recent appearance opposite her Evita co-star Mandy Patinkin in "An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin," and just prior to that created the role of Lucia in the new musical "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. She has also been seen on Broadway in "Sweeney Todd" (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre), Michael Frayn's "Noises Off," David Mamet's "The Old Neighborhood," Terrence McNally's "Master Class," and her own concert "Patti LuPone on Broadway." She currently stars in the new musical "War Paint" by Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens) opposite Christine Ebersole, about the rivalry between Helena Rubenstein and Elizabeth Arden, which ran last summer at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and was the most successful musical in that theater's history. "War Paint," currently in previews at Broadway's Nederlander Theater, opens on April 6.

On London's West End, Patti LuPone won Olivier Awards for her performances as Fantine in the original production of "Les Miserables" and in the Acting Company production of "The Cradle Will Rock." Also in London she created the role of Norma Desmond in "Sunset Boulevard" and recreated her Broadway performance as Maria Callas in "Master Class" there. Patti LuPone's film appearances include "Union Square," "Parker," "City By The Sea," "Heist," "State and Main," "Summer of Sam," "Driving Miss Daisy," and "Witness." Her TV work includes "Glee," "30 Rock," "Ugly Betty," "Will & Grace," "OZ," "Frasier," "Law & Order," "Life Goes On," the Emmy winning PBS broadcasts of "Passion" and "Sweeney Todd," PBS Great Performances' "Candide" and "An Evening with Patti LuPone."

Audra McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She became a three-time Tony Award winner by the age of 28 for her performances in "Carousel," "Master Class," and "Ragtime," placing her alongside Shirley Booth, Gwen Verdon and Zero Mostel by accomplishing this feat within five years. She won her fourth in 2004 for her role in "A Raisin in the Sun," a role she reprised for a 2008 television adaptation, earning her a second Emmy Award nomination. On June 10, 2012, McDonald scored her fifth Tony Award win for her portrayal of Bess in Broadway's "The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess" thus tying a record held by Angela Lansbury and Julie Harris for most Tony Awards won by an actor. In the 2014 Broadway season, she made history by winning her sixth Tony Award for her role as Billie Holiday in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill." She also maintains her ties to classical repertoire with an active concert and recording career, performing song cycles and operas as well as concerts throughout the US. Audra's many television appearances include four seasons as Naomi Bennett in "Private Practice," as well as "Homicide: Life on the Street," "Law & Order: SVU," "Having Our Say," "Mister Sterling," "The Bedford Diaries," "Kidnapped," the TV remake of the musical "Annie," and HBO's "Wit" with Emma Thompson and more recently as a cast member of "The Good Wife." In December 2013 Audra won critical acclaim for her performance as the Mother Abbess in NBC's live telecast of "The Sound of Music" with Carrie Underwood. Her film roles include "Cradle Will Rock," "Object of My Affection," "It Runs in the Family," "Best Thief in the World," and "Seven Servants." Ms. McDonald just returned to the Broadway stage this spring and summer of 2016 with director George C. Wolfe and dancer/choreographer Savion Glover in the musical "Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed," a new retelling of an original musical by Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. Audra McDonald married Will Swenson in 2012, and this past October they became new parents to a baby girl.

Chita Rivera won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical as Aurora in "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and as Anna in "The Rink." Her storied career includes originating the Broadway roles of Anita in "West Side Story," Rosie in "Bye Bye Birdie," Velma in "Chicago," and appearing in the original casts of "Guys and Dolls," "Can Can," "Seventh Heaven," "Mr. Wonderful," "Jerry's Girls," and many others. An accomplished and versatile actress/singer/dancer, aside from her two Tony Awards, she has received eight additional Tony nominations - for a career total 10 Tony nominations - including most recently for her 2015 performance in "The Visit." In recent years she has starred in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" on Broadway and in the Broadway and touring productions of "The Dancer's Life," a musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele. She recreated her starring role in "The Visit," the new Kander/Ebb/McNally musical, at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA before bringing it to Broadway (originally done at the Goodman Theatre, Chicago in 2001). She also starred in the revival of the Broadway musical "Nine" with Antonio Banderas.

Chita originally trained as a ballerina from age 11 before receiving a scholarship to the American School of Ballet from legendary George Balanchine. Her first appearance, at age 17, was as a principal dancer in "Call Me Madam." On tour, Chita has been seen in: "Born Yesterday," "The Rose Tattoo," "Call Me Madam," "Threepenny Opera," "Sweet Charity," "Kiss Me Kate," "Zorba," and "Can-Can" with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama on August 12, 2009. She received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in Washington, DC in December, 2002 and is the first Hispanic ever chosen to receive this award. Chita's current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. In 2013 she was honored with a star-studded concert on Broadway "Chita: A Legendary Celebration" to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. In November, 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special "Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do," a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer / dancer / choreographer Lisa Mordente.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including "Ragtime," "Les Miserables" and "The Phantom of the Opera". He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including "Dreamgirls" with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and "Hair" with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy Nomination). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in "The Ritz" directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. As an author, he penned the non-fiction "Q Guide to Broadway," the novel "Broadway Nights" and the recently published "My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan" (Random House). Seth played himself on "Kathy Griffin; My Life on the D-List," was the vocal coach on MTV's "Legally Blonde" reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in "They're Playing Our Song" for the Actors Fund. He co-wrote and starred in "Disaster!" (which the NY Times called a "triumph") this past season on Broadway. "Disaster!" also premiered to rave reviews in London's West End in November. Seth writes a weekly column on Playbill.com and tours the country with this Broadway concert series and performing his one-man show "Deconstructing Broadway". For more information visit www.sethrudetsky.com.

The Art House in Provincetown, MA, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale, is the original home to the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series, which debuted in 2011, hosted by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans at NOCCA, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. Between 2014 - 2016, the series has presented Broadway superstars such as Rosie O'Donnell, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Morrison, Cheyenne Jackson and Megan Hilty. Stay tuned for the Provincetown summer season lineup announcement for Broadway @ The Art House and Broadway @ Town Hall! More information at markcortalepresents.com.

Related Articles