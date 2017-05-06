2017 AWARDS SEASON
Broadway Bricks Artist Releases Sets for All Tony Nominees

May. 6, 2017  

Jack Abrams may live in Los Angeles, but he's making quite an impression on the Broadway community. The young artist had been filling his Twitter page with photos of figures made from Legos honoring Tony nominated shows like HAMILTON, SCHOOL OF ROCK, BRIGHT STAR, WAITRESS and SHUFFLE ALONG, and individual stars like Audra McDonald and Rory O'Malley. (Click here and here for previous articles.)

His website, broadwaybricks.weebly.com, includes quotes of approval from theatre luminaries such as Cynthia Ervio ("Brilliant XX"), Megan Hilty ("This is amazing!!!") and Lin-Manuel Miranda ("A+").

Abrams has expanded his collection to include this year's Tony nominated shows. Check out some of his new creations, via @broadwaybrick on Twitter, below!


From This Author BWW News Desk

