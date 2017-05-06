Broadway Bricks Artist Releases Sets for All Tony Nominees

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Jack Abrams may live in Los Angeles, but he's making quite an impression on the Broadway community. The young artist had been filling his Twitter page with photos of figures made from Legos honoring Tony nominated shows like HAMILTON, SCHOOL OF ROCK, BRIGHT STAR, WAITRESS and SHUFFLE ALONG, and individual stars like Audra McDonald and Rory O'Malley. (Click here and here for previous articles.)

His website, broadwaybricks.weebly.com, includes quotes of approval from theatre luminaries such as Cynthia Ervio ("Brilliant XX"), Megan Hilty ("This is amazing!!!") and Lin-Manuel Miranda ("A+").

Abrams has expanded his collection to include this year's Tony nominated shows. Check out some of his new creations, via @broadwaybrick on Twitter, below!

Congrats to the cast and crew of @MissSaigonUS for earning 2 @TheTonyAwards Nominations! pic.twitter.com/lZnr0oJQW9 - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

Congrats to the cast and crew of @BandstandBway for earning 2 @TheTonyAwards Nominations! pic.twitter.com/3dVgrmUWl0 - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

Congrats to the cast and crew of @AnastasiaBway for earning 2 @TheTonyAwards Nominations! pic.twitter.com/ONPSxHVfSj - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

Congrats to the cast and crew of @warpaintmusical for earning 4 @TheTonyAwards Nominations! pic.twitter.com/muZI3eriBP - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

Congrats to the cast and crew of @FalsettosBway for earning 5 @TheTonyAwards Nominations! pic.twitter.com/ctJcs1aP3b - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

Congrats to the cast and crew of @Groundhogdaybwy for earning 7 @TheTonyAwards Nominations! pic.twitter.com/jgPPV8JQLx - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

Congrats to the cast and crew of @wecomefromaway for earning 7 @TheTonyAwards Nominations! pic.twitter.com/S2Wlsze7C8 - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

Congrats to the cast and crew of @GreatCometBway for earning 12 @TheTonyAwards Nominations! pic.twitter.com/paqStLKvhE - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

Congrats to the cast and crew of @DearEvanHansen on earning 9 @TheTonyAwards ! pic.twitter.com/iLpZ0AHjZF - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

Congrats to the cast and crew of @HelloDollyBway for earning 10 @TheTonyAwards Nominations! pic.twitter.com/eCu3ZmFbBC - Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybrick) May 2, 2017

