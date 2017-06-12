2017 AWARDS SEASON
Broadway Beauties: Rounding Up All the Best Looks from the Tony Awards Red Carpet!

Jun. 12, 2017  

The stars aligned last night for Broadway's biggest party and as everyone slipped out of costume and into their formal finery, some stars shone a little more brightly than some.

It was all about loud colors, bold graphics, and substantial fabrics at this year's show. Sporting trends from portrait necklines to an array of fabulous dinner jackets (and one show stopping turban courtesy of the forever slaying Cynthia Erivo) the best of Broadway turned it out and brought their fashion A-game to the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet.

See our picks for Best Dressed at the 2017 Tony Awards!

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Rachel Bay Jones
Michelle Wilson
Ben Platt
Lea Salonga
Jordan Roth
Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel

Bette Midler

Bette Midler

Bette Midler

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles

Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Orfeh and Andy Karl

Orfeh and Andy Karl

Orfeh and Andy Karl

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block


