Broadway Beauties: Rounding Up All the Best Looks from the Tony Awards Red Carpet!

The stars aligned last night for Broadway's biggest party and as everyone slipped out of costume and into their formal finery, some stars shone a little more brightly than some.

It was all about loud colors, bold graphics, and substantial fabrics at this year's show. Sporting trends from portrait necklines to an array of fabulous dinner jackets (and one show stopping turban courtesy of the forever slaying Cynthia Erivo) the best of Broadway turned it out and brought their fashion A-game to the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet.

See our picks for Best Dressed at the 2017 Tony Awards!

Bette Midler