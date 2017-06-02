Broadway Actress Terri White Continues Fight Against Rare Blood Disease

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, friends of actress Terri White have set up a GoFundMe page to help offset medical costs for a rare blood disease that she is fighting.

At first, Terri was without insurance, but in January she was able to enroll in Health Insurance. It helps, but there are many expenses that still need to be addressed.

Terri is a patient at the Moffitt Institute in Tampa. It is the 6th rated comprehensive cancer institute in the U.S., where she is undergoing chemotherapy and various thyroid testing. Her GoFundMe page just updated:

We are really trying to reach our goal to help with these additional expenses. Please share this GoFundMe page with everyone you can think of that knows Terri. As I always say, Terri was always there for others singing at benefits for many different organizations . Now she needs our help.

Click here to learn more about Terri's treatment and what you can do to help!

Audiences will remember Terri in the last revival of "Follies" on Broadway as Stella Deems. Other credits include "Barnum" in 1980, followed by the revival of "Ain't Misbehavin' "in 1988, after being Nell Carter's understudy in the original 1978 production. "Welcome To The Club," "Finan's Rainbow" ( Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominations 2010) , "Stepping Out At Radio City with Liza Minnelli," as well as Mama Morton in "Chicago." Off-Broadway credits include The Club ( Obie Award), "Nunsense I & II," "Nuncrackers," and the Irish Repertory Theatre Company's production of "Finians Rainbow."

Terri can be seen on DVD in Nunsense I & II with Rue McClanahan, Liza Live at Radio City Music Hall, Boys on the Side and in "Law and Order: Criminal Intent", not to mention her recordings including Forbidden Broadway 25th Anniversary, Barnum, Liza Live, Finian's Rainbow, Incurably Romantic, Follies and her own CDs The Lady's Got to Sing and Upon Request.

Terri is also known from her piano bar days at The Duplex, Eighty-Eights, Rose's Turn, and Don't Tell Mama, as well as her cabaret and concert performances across the globe, including The Kennedy Center.

