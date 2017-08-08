Breaking: Anna Camp, Steven Boyer, Matthew James Thomas & More Join Elizabeth McGovern in TIME AND THE CONWAYS

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has announced the full cast joining Elizabeth McGovern in the new Broadway production of Time and the Conways.

This production of Time and the Conways by J. B. Priestley will be directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). Time and the Conways returns to Broadway for the first time since its premiere in 1938.

Time and the Conways will star McGovern as "Mrs. Conway," Steven Boyer as "Ernest," Anna Camp as "Hazel," Gabriel Ebert as "Alan," Charlotte Parry as "Kay," and Matthew James Thomas as "Robin," with Anna Baryshnikov as "Carol," Brooke Bloom as "Madge," Alfredo Narciso as "Gerald," and Cara Ricketts as "Joan."

Time and the Conways will begin preview performances on September 14, 2017 and opens officially on October 10, 2017. This is a limited engagement through November 26, 2017 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway (Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-traveling play by J.B. Priestley (An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow-challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny. Tony nominee Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) directs.

Roundabout is pleased to welcome back Oscar nominee Elizabeth McGovern following her success as "Cora Crawley" in "Downton Abbey," for which she won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award. McGovern made her Roundabout debut playing Ophelia in the 1992 production of Hamlet. Roundabout also welcomes director Rebecca Taichman, who won a Tony Award for her Broadway debut last season with Indecent.

The creative team includes Neil Patel (Set Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Christopher Akerlind (Lighting Design) and Matt Hubbs (Sound Design).

