Brad Oscar Reunites with Cady Huffman to Host Tony Awards Viewing Party at Feinstein's/54 Below

Celebrate Broadway's biggest night with two of theatre's most beloved stars: two-time Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar and the previously announced Cady Huffman, his co-star from the original cast of the blockbuster musical The Producers. Huffman and Oscar will reunite to host Tony Awards at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, June 11, an intimate evening produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Oscar received Tony nominations for his roles in The Producers and last season's Something Rotten! and is currently starring in Sweeney Todd Off-Broadway. Huffman won the Tony for her performance in The Producers and was nominated for her performance in The Will Rogers Follies. Huffman and Oscar will share their favorite Broadway stories and secrets, as well as perform a few songs before the awards show broadcast begins.

Fans can celebrate alongside Huffman, Oscar and fellow Broadway enthusiasts at Tony Awards at Feinstein's/54 Below, presented by the Leadership Council of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. After the pre-broadcast entertainment, watch the Tonys on big screens at Broadway's favorite nightclub, Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street, NYC).

Doors open at 6:30 pm. The pre-show festivities with Huffman and Oscar begin at 7:15 pm. The party continues with the broadcast starting at 8 pm and post-show celebrations.

A limited number of tickets and sponsorship opportunities remain available at broadwaycares.org/tonyawards. All tickets include hors d'oeuvres, dinner and open bar for the night.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

