Billy Porter to Perform, Chat Career & New Album at GRAMMY Museum

The GRAMMY Museum will welcome Billy Porter to the Clive Davis Theater on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 8:00pm for an intimate discussion on his distinguished career and latest album, followed by a special performance.

The evening will be hosted by Scott Goldman, Executive Director of the GRAMMY Museum. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Billy Porter is a Tony- and GRAMMY-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright, and director from Pittsburgh, Pa. As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his 1997 debut, Untitled (A&M Records), 2005's At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE (Sh-K-Boom Records), and 2014's Billy's Back on Broadway (Concord Records). Porter originated the role of Lola in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, GRAMMY, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

His other theatre credits include Miss Saigon, Grease, Dreamgirls, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show), and King Lear. His play, While I Yet Live, premiered in 2015 at Primary Stages. His film/TV credits include "Law & Order: SVU," "So You Think You Can Dance" (as a guest judge), "The Humbling," starring Al Pacino, and Baz Luhrmann's "The Get Down."

Porter has performed at Carnegie Hall, and on the same bill as Rosie O'Donnell, Aretha Franklin, John McDaniel, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, The Buffalo Philharmonic, Peter Nero, and The Philly Pops. He has also performed solo for President Bill Clinton and at various benefits throughout the United States.

Porter's new studio album, Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers, features new soulful takes on classic Richard Rodgers songs, as well as solos and duets from artists including Tony and GRAMMY winners Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), and GRAMMY winners Pentatonix and India.Arie.

Established in 2008 as a partnership between the Recording Academy and AEG, the GRAMMY Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form-from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity. In 2017, the Museum integrated with its sister organization, the GRAMMY Foundation, to broaden the reach of its music education and preservation initiatives. As a unified organization, today, the GRAMMY Museum fulfills its mission of making music a valued and indelible part of our society through exhibits, education, grants, and public programming.

