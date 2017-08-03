Bianca Marroquin to Bring One-Woman Show to Feinstein's/54 Below

Bianca Marroquin has an upcoming show at Feinstein's/54 Below on August 18th. She'll be performing songs from her latest album "Nuestros Tesoros," as well as songs she's performed in musicals throughout her career.

Bianca Marroquin was born in Monterrey, Mexico. She started her artistic career in Mexico City in the productions of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues and Chicago. In the summer of 2002, Bianca made her Broadway debut with her English version of Roxie Hart and later kicked off Chicago's 3rd National Tour for which she received a Helen Hayes Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress." She is the first woman to crossover from Mexico to Broadway with a lead role and she was actually voted #1 of the top 3 best Roxie's in the history of the Broadway show.

Bianca followed up that two-year tour with her portrayal of Carmen in the revival Broadway hit and Tony Award winning production Pajama Game starring Harry Connick, Jr. Furthermore, she premiered her one-woman show "Solo Pido" in Mexico City, released her debut album "El Mundo Era Mío" and toured through out Mexico City. She released her second album "Nuestros Tesoros" this past April.

Bianca's additional Broadway credits include: In the Heights (Daniela) and West Side Story (Anita.) Regional credits include: Mary Poppins, And the World Goes Round, Bye Bye Birdie and The Sound of Music. TV credits include: One Life to Live (Yolanda Rios), Univision's Mira Quien Baila, Televisa's Pequeños Gigantes, Bailando por un Sueño, and Esperanza del Corazon (Angela.)

