Apr. 7, 2017  
Betty Buckley Releases New Live Double Album 'Story Songs' Today; Full Tracklist

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will introduce her powerful new live double album Story Songs from Palmetto Records today, Friday, April 7. The recording is being released on the heels of her most recent success in M. Night Shyamalan's newest film Split (the #1 Movie in America and an International Box Office hit) in which she co-stars opposite James McAvoy.

The celebrated interpreter presents an adventurous collection with music from all genres, from theatre to folk to Top 40. Story Songs features a quartet of musicians including the renowned multi- Grammy-nominated Jazz Pianist Christian Jacob, Buckley's long-term Pianist, Arranger and Music Director, and Jazz Guitarist Oz Noy.

When Story Songs debuted at Joe's Pub last fall, The New York Times praised it as her "stunning new show, arguably the strongest of her career. Ms Buckley gave everything she sang the shape and depth of a personal confession." When she took the program to the Bay Area later in the season, she was called "a vocal wonder" by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Disc 1

You've Got To Be Carefully Taught
from South Pacific
Music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Cassandra
Music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

High & Dry
Music and lyrics by Radiohead

Chanson
from The Baker's Wife
Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

All Things In Time
Music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Old Flame
Music and lyrics by Joe Iconis

Another Life
from The Bridges of Madison County
Music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Prayer in Open D
Music and lyrics by Emmylou Harris

September Song
from Knickerbocker Holiday
Music by Kurt Weill and lyrics by Maxwell Anderson

Don't Give Up
Music and lyrics by Peter Gabriel

Throw It Away
Music and lyrics by Abbey Lincoln


Disc 2

How Long Has This Been Going On? Piano solo
Music by George Gershwin and lyrics by Ira Gershwin

Practical Arrangement
Music and lyrics by Sting

Stephen Bruton Story

Too Many Memories
Music and lyrics by Stephen Bruton

Bird on A Wire
Music and lyrics by Leonard Cohen

Howard DiSilva Story

Both Sides Now
Music and lyrics by Joni Mitchell

Elaine Stritch Story

I'm Still Here
from Follies
Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim


