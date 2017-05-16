Bartlett Sher to Direct PORGY AND BESS Starring Eric Owens in Met Opera's 2019-20 Season

In an interview with The New York Times, Metropolitan Opera general manager Peter Gelb revealed that the 2019-20 season would feature a new production of Porgy and Bess, directed by Bartlett Sher and starring Grammy-award winner Eric Owens.

No further casting or dates have been announced yet.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Sher was also slated to direct the big screen adaptation for off-Broadway's Oslo. Sher's other theatre credits include Fiddler on the Roof, The King and I, and The Bridges of Madison County.

The Metropolitan Opera's upcoming 2017-18 season will feature 220 performances of 26 works, including two Met premieres, one co-commissioned by the company and one an older masterpiece having its first Met performances; a variety of repertory favorites, three in new productions; and performances of Verdi's towering concert work for soloists, orchestra, and chorus, the Requiem. Of note, Broadway star Kelli O'Hara is set to return to the Met in Così fan tutte this season.

