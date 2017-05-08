BWW's On This Day - May 8, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Two for the Seesaw
Salome
Seven Spots on the Sun
Hamlet
The Golden Apple
Three Sisters
All the President's Men?
Adventures in Wonderland
Gently Down the Stream
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Venus
Secret
Woyzeck
Somebody's Daughter
Lettice and Lovage
Judy!
Monsoon Wedding
The Whirligig
The Wipers Times
Carousel
Twelfth Night
Vanity Fair
Samara
The Price
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Guards at the Taj
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Paul Auster's City of Glass
The View UpStairs
The Emperor Jones
Marry Harry
Rebel in the Soul
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
CLOSING SOON:
Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
