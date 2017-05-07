BWW's On This Day - May 7, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Occupational Hazards
Two for the Seesaw
Salome
Seven Spots on the Sun
Hamlet
The Golden Apple
Three Sisters
All the President's Men?
Adventures in Wonderland
Gently Down the Stream
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Venus
Secret
Woyzeck
Somebody's Daughter
Lettice and Lovage
Judy!
Nivelli's War
The Dreyfus Affair
The Profane
Two for the Seesaw
All the President's Men?
The Wipers Times
Carousel
Three Sisters
Gently Down the Stream
Vanity Fair
Samara
Twelfth Night
The Price
The Golden Apple
Guards at the Taj
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Paul Auster's City of Glass
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
