BWW's On This Day - May 7, 2017

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Ernest Shackleton Loves me
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Salome
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17

All the President's Men?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/11/17

Adventures in Wonderland
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

Venus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17

Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Somebody's Daughter
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Lettice and Lovage
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Judy!
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17

 CLOSING SOON:
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

Nivelli's War
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

The Dreyfus Affair
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

The Profane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/9/17

All the President's Men?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/11/17

The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Carousel
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

The Price
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Guards at the Taj
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Paul Auster's City of Glass
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

The Ferryman (Royal Court)
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

COMING UP:

Monday May 8, 2017:
Alice Ripley Among Women Honored at TACT's 2017 Spring Gala
Monday May 8, 2017:
Brandon Victor Dixon Sings at Playwrights Horizons Gala
Monday May 8, 2017:
Burns & Rudetsky Perform at Broadway Association Luncheon
Monday May 8, 2017:
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Vincent Rodriguez III Hosts Prospect Theater's 2017 Gala
Monday May 8, 2017:
Davis, Rodriguez III & More Perform at Prospect's 2017 Penthouse Gala
Monday May 8, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Visits Today's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Monday May 8, 2017:
Kimball, Harris, The Doo Wop Project & More Set for NF HOPE CONCERT
Monday May 8, 2017:
NYU Symphony Debuts New Composition by Sheldon Harnick
Monday May 8, 2017:
Oak Onaodowan & More Celebrate THE MUPPETS at 54 Below
Monday May 8, 2017:
Stars of SUNSET & More Lead PETER, DARLING Readings in NYC
Monday May 8, 2017:
The Actors Fund Fetes DeVito, Field, Prince & More at 2017 Gala
Monday May 8, 2017:
WAR PAINT's Ebersole & LuPone Headline Playwrights Horizons' 2017 Gala
Tuesday May 9, 2017:
Alan Cumming Headlines Boston Conservatory's 150th Anniversary Gala
Tuesday May 9, 2017:
Broadway-Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Begins at La Jolla Playhouse
Tuesday May 9, 2017:
Israel Museum Presents Goldvicht's HOUSE OF LIFE,
Tuesday May 9, 2017:
NFL's Eddie George Heads Back to the Courtroom in CHICAGO in Akron
Wednesday May 10, 2017:
Brown, Mendez, Silverman & More Lead THE GOLDEN APPLE at Encores!
Wednesday May 10, 2017:
CTI Celebrates Mike Isaacson at 2017 Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony
Wednesday May 10, 2017:
Moayed, Scott & Stock Lead Dual-Language HAMLET at Waterwell
Wednesday May 10, 2017:
Theatrical Band SKY-PONY Brings New Songs to National Sawdust
Thursday May 11, 2017:
Burstyn, Mandvi, O'Hare & More Set for ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN?


