BWW's On This Day - May 5, 2017

May. 5, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17

Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Ernest Shackleton Loves me
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Salome
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17

All the President's Men?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/11/17

Adventures in Wonderland
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

Venus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17

Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Somebody's Daughter
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Lettice and Lovage
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Secret Garden
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Three Comrades
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Profane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

The Dreyfus Affair
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

Nivelli's War
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/9/17

All the President's Men?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/11/17

The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Carousel
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

The Price
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

COMING UP:

Saturday May 6, 2017:
Billy Porter Headlines, Is Honored at 2017 GLAAD Media Awards
Saturday May 6, 2017:
Finley, Kuhn and More Celebrate Unsung Wordsmiths at 92Y
Saturday May 6, 2017:
Melissa Errico Fetes 'BROADWAY'S FAIR LADIES' at Caramoor
Saturday May 6, 2017:
Struthers, Dilly, Chambers, Elrod & More Headed to CLUE at BCP
Sunday May 7, 2017:
2017 Lucille Lortel Awards
Sunday May 7, 2017:
HAMILTON's Taran Killam Hosts the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards
Sunday May 7, 2017:
Kingsberry & Struxness Join Greenwich Village Orchestra for Spring Pops Concert
Sunday May 7, 2017:
Mandy Gonzalez & More Join Jamie deRoy for Birdland Actors Fund Benefit
Sunday May 7, 2017:
Original 'Dreamgirl' Jennifer Holliday Headlines ALZGLA Benefit
Sunday May 7, 2017:
Stocking, Page & More Star in ARCHDUKE at the Taper
Sunday May 7, 2017:
VAMSO To Bring Hollywood Scores To Life With A JOHN WILLIAMS TRIBUTE
Monday May 8, 2017:
Alice Ripley Among Women Honored at TACT's 2017 Spring Gala
Monday May 8, 2017:
Burns & Rudetsky Perform at Broadway Association Luncheon
Monday May 8, 2017:
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Vincent Rodriguez III Hosts Prospect Theater's 2017 Gala
Monday May 8, 2017:
Davis, Rodriguez III & More Perform at Prospect's 2017 Penthouse Gala
Monday May 8, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Visits Today's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Monday May 8, 2017:
Kimball, Harris, The Doo Wop Project & More Set for NF HOPE CONCERT
Monday May 8, 2017:
NYU Symphony Debuts New Composition by Sheldon Harnick
Monday May 8, 2017:
Oak Onaodowan & More Celebrate THE MUPPETS at 54 Below
Monday May 8, 2017:
Stars of SUNSET & More Lead PETER, DARLING Readings in NYC
Monday May 8, 2017:
The Actors Fund Fetes DeVito, Field, Prince & More at 2017 Gala


