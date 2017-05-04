BWW's On This Day - May 4, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Marry Harry
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Arlington
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Occupational Hazards
Salome
Seven Spots on the Sun
Hamlet
The Golden Apple
Three Sisters
Adventures in Wonderland
Gently Down the Stream
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Venus
Secret
Woyzeck
In the Boom Boom Room
The Secret Garden
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
Three Comrades
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
The Profane
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
The Dreyfus Affair
Nivelli's War
The Wipers Times
Carousel
Twelfth Night
The Price
Vanity Fair
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Pacific Overtures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
CLOSING SOON:
Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
