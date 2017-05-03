BWW's On This Day - May 3, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Three Comrades
Pacific Overtures
Marry Harry
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Arlington
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Occupational Hazards
Two for the Seesaw
Salome
Seven Spots on the Sun
Hamlet
The Golden Apple
Three Sisters
All the President's Men?
Adventures in Wonderland
Gently Down the Stream
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Brodsky/Barshnikov
In the Boom Boom Room
The Secret Garden
Three Comrades
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
Nivelli's War
The Profane
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
The Dreyfus Affair
Two for the Seesaw
All the President's Men?
Carousel
The Wipers Times
Three Sisters
Vanity Fair
Gently Down the Stream
Samara
Twelfth Night
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
