BWW's On This Day - May 28, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Imbible: Day Drinking
La Strada
Sand in the Sandwiches
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
The Government Inspector
The Great Gatsby
Sweetee
Deathless
Family Ties
The End of Longing
Annie
Cover My Tracks
Tape Face
Cost of Living
Working
Barber Shop Chronicles
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
The Kite Runner
Arlington
Hamlet
My Family: Not the Sitcom
Sand in the Sandwiches
Occupational Hazards
All Our Children
Church & State
The Fantasticks
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Seven Spots on the Sun
Venus
Fulfillment Center
Kunstler
Horror
The Miser
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
Don Juan in Soho
The Treatment
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Escape to Margaritaville
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
CLOSING SOON:
Cagney
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Imbible: Day Drinking
La Strada
Sand in the Sandwiches
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
The Government Inspector
The Great Gatsby
Sweetee
Deathless
Family Ties
The End of Longing
Annie
Cover My Tracks
Tape Face
Cost of Living
Working
Barber Shop Chronicles
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
The Kite Runner
Arlington
Hamlet
My Family: Not the Sitcom
Sand in the Sandwiches
Occupational Hazards
All Our Children
Church & State
The Fantasticks
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Seven Spots on the Sun
Venus
Fulfillment Center
Kunstler
Horror
The Miser
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
Don Juan in Soho
The Treatment
COMING UP: