BWW's On This Day - May 23, 2017

May. 23, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Can You Forgive Her?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Horror
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17

On the Town
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

The Boy Who Danced On Air
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17

La Strada
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Sweetee
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Deathless
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

Family Ties
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Annie
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Tape Face
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17

Cost of Living
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Rebel in the Soul
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17

Whisper House
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17

Cagney
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

All Our Children
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

The Fantasticks
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17

Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Venus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday May 24, 2017:
'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' Hits the West Coast
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
ABC Premieres DIRTY DANCING Event Movie Tonight
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
Abigail Breslin & More Star in New Adaptation of DIRTY DANCING, Premiering Tonight on ABC
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
Bloom, Hilty & Rivera Appear in L.A. Edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
Elena Shaddow and Mark Evans Lead MARY POPPINS at Paper Mill
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
Purge That Closet for BGA's Spring Textile Collection Drive
Thursday May 25, 2017:
Duncan Macmillan Talks Broadway-Bound 1984 at Drama Book Shop
Friday May 26, 2017:
Diane Paulus Gives Commencement Speech at MassArt This May
Friday May 26, 2017:
TV: LuPone Sings 'Back on Top' in the Studio; WAR PAINT Album Out 5/26!
Saturday May 27, 2017:
Gaines, Maxwell, Sands Set for STARRY, STARRY NIGHT in the Catskills
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
Broscow, Lippa Star in THE MAN IN THE CEILING at Bay Street
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
Cox, Wooddell & Zampelli Lead Revamped SCHOOL FOR LIES at STC
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
Lippa's New Musical MAN IN THE CEILING & More Slated for Bay Street in 2017
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
NYC Public School Students See How Stage Magic Is Made at CHICAGO
Tuesday May 30, 2017:
OKLAHOMA!, KISS ME, KATE & MAN OF LA MANCHA Hit Blu-ray


