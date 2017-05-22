BWW's On This Day - May 22, 2017

May. 22, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Can You Forgive Her?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Horror
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17

On the Town
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

The Boy Who Danced On Air
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17

La Strada
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Sweetee
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Deathless
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

Family Ties
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Annie
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Tape Face
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17

Cost of Living
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17

Rebel in the Soul
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17

Whisper House
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Cagney
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17

Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17

Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

All Our Children
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

The Fantasticks
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17

Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Venus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Al Hirschfeld Checks Into The Algonquin Hotel with Tonys Exhibit
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Amber Tamblyn Stars in CAN YOU FORGIVE HER? at the Vineyard
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY Musical Begins at SHN
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
CAESAR, MIDSUMMER Slated for 2017 Shakespeare in the Park
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Matthew Broderick & More Take Part in 'SAGE GROUSE' Reading
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Styles, Gehling, Spector Set for Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
The Devil Is in the Details... Dromard, Hall, Squillante Lead LUCIFER Readings
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' Hits the West Coast
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
ABC Premieres DIRTY DANCING Event Movie Tonight
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
Abigail Breslin & More Star in New Adaptation of DIRTY DANCING, Premiering Tonight on ABC
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
Bloom, Hilty & Rivera Appear in L.A. Edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
Elena Shaddow and Mark Evans Lead MARY POPPINS at Paper Mill
Thursday May 25, 2017:
Duncan Macmillan Talks Broadway-Bound 1984 at Drama Book Shop
Friday May 26, 2017:
Diane Paulus Gives Commencement Speech at MassArt This May
Friday May 26, 2017:
TV: LuPone Sings 'Back on Top' in the Studio; WAR PAINT Album Out 5/26!
Saturday May 27, 2017:
Gaines, Maxwell, Sands Set for STARRY, STARRY NIGHT in the Catskills


