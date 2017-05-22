BWW's On This Day - May 22, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Horror
Animal
On the Town
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Escape to Margaritaville
La Strada
Sand in the Sandwiches
The Government Inspector
The Great Gatsby
Sweetee
Deathless
Family Ties
The End of Longing
Annie
Cover My Tracks
Tape Face
Cost of Living
Rebel in the Soul
Whisper House
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Vanity Fair
Cagney
Arlington
Sand in the Sandwiches
Occupational Hazards
All Our Children
Hamlet
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Fantasticks
Seven Spots on the Sun
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Venus
Sojourners
Her Portmanteau
Fulfillment Center
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Can You Forgive Her?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
CLOSING SOON:
Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17
