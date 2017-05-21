BWW's On This Day - May 21, 2017

May. 21, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Whirligig
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Building the Wall
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Kunstler
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Can You Forgive Her?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Horror
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17

On the Town
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

The Boy Who Danced On Air
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17

La Strada
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Sweetee
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Deathless
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

Family Ties
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Annie
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Emperor Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

The Glass Menagerie
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

The View UpStairs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

Marry Harry
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17

Rebel in the Soul
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17

Whisper House
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17

Cagney
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

All Our Children
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

The Fantasticks
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

COMING UP:

Monday May 22, 2017:
98 Degrees' Drew Lachey Stars in Reading of New Musical BULLDOZER
Monday May 22, 2017:
Bianco, Skinner, Young & More to Bring the 2000s to Town Hall
Monday May 22, 2017:
Denee Benton, Julie Taymor Among 2017 Lilly Award Honorees
Monday May 22, 2017:
DVR Alert - DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs on Tonight's LATE SHOW on CBS
Monday May 22, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT Tonight
Monday May 22, 2017:
Jessica Lange Among Trinity Rep's 2017 Pell Award Honorees
Monday May 22, 2017:
Michael Musto Gets Roasted for Charity
Monday May 22, 2017:
Paula Vogel Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2017 Obies
Monday May 22, 2017:
Rosie O'Donnell & More Roast Michael Musto for Charity
Monday May 22, 2017:
SELL/BUY/DATE's Sarah Jones Hosts 8th Annual Lilly Awards
Monday May 22, 2017:
Starry YOU'RE GONNA HATE THIS Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday May 22, 2017:
Stephen Colbert Hosts ERS's Star-Studded 2017 Gala
Monday May 22, 2017:
SUNSET BOULEVARD's Glenn Close Brings VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD to Birdland
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Al Hirschfeld Checks Into The Algonquin Hotel with Tonys Exhibit
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Amber Tamblyn Stars in CAN YOU FORGIVE HER? at the Vineyard
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY Musical Begins at SHN
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
CAESAR, MIDSUMMER Slated for 2017 Shakespeare in the Park
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Matthew Broderick & More Take Part in 'SAGE GROUSE' Reading
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
Styles, Gehling, Spector Set for Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY
Tuesday May 23, 2017:
The Devil Is in the Details... Dromard, Hall, Squillante Lead LUCIFER Readings
Wednesday May 24, 2017:
'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' Hits the West Coast


Related Articles


16 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HELLO, DOLLY! or MISS SAIGON for Best Revival of a Musical

From This Author

  • Here We Go Again: MAMMA MIA! Sequel Gets Release Date
  • The Rock Will Hit the Road! COME FROM AWAY Set to Launch National Tour from Seattle in 2018
  • Speeding Car Plows Into Pedestrians in Times Square; One Dead, Several Injured
  • DVR Alert: HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bette Midler to Be Featured on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
  • Broadway Shows Will Go On Tonight After Times Square Crash; Active Investigation to Cause Travel Delays
  • Ben Platt, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO & More Win at the Drama League Awards!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com