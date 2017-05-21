BWW's On This Day - May 21, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Building the Wall
Kunstler
Can You Forgive Her?
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Horror
Animal
On the Town
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Escape to Margaritaville
La Strada
Sand in the Sandwiches
The Government Inspector
The Great Gatsby
Sweetee
Deathless
Family Ties
The End of Longing
Annie
The Glass Menagerie
The View UpStairs
Marry Harry
Her Opponent
Rebel in the Soul
Whisper House
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Vanity Fair
Arlington
Cagney
Hamlet
My Family: Not the Sitcom
Sand in the Sandwiches
Occupational Hazards
All Our Children
Sojourners
The Fantasticks
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Whirligig
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Emperor Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
