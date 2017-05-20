BWW's On This Day - May 20, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Building the Wall
Kunstler
Can You Forgive Her?
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Horror
Animal
On the Town
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Escape to Margaritaville
La Strada
Sand in the Sandwiches
The Government Inspector
The Great Gatsby
Sweetee
Deathless
Family Ties
The End of Longing
Annie
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Guards at the Taj
Paul Auster's City of Glass
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
The View UpStairs
Marry Harry
The Emperor Jones
The Glass Menagerie
Her Opponent
Rebel in the Soul
Vanity Fair
Whisper House
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Cagney
Arlington
Sand in the Sandwiches
Occupational Hazards
My Family: Not the Sitcom
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Whirligig
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
CLOSING SOON:
Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
COMING UP: