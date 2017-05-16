BWW's On This Day - May 16, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Woyzeck
Somebody's Daughter
Lettice and Lovage
Judy!
Monsoon Wedding
The Whirligig
Building the Wall
Kunstler
Can You Forgive Her?
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Horror
Animal
On the Town
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Escape to Margaritaville
La Strada
Sand in the Sandwiches
The Government Inspector
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Broad Comedy
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
The Glass Menagerie
The View UpStairs
Marry Harry
The Emperor Jones
Her Opponent
Rebel in the Soul
Vanity Fair
Whisper House
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Arlington
Cagney
Hamlet
My Family: Not the Sitcom
All Our Children
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
CLOSING SOON:
Guards at the Taj
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
