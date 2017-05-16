BWW's On This Day - May 16, 2017

May. 16, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17

Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Somebody's Daughter
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Lettice and Lovage
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Judy!
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17

Monsoon Wedding
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/19/17

The Whirligig
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Building the Wall
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Kunstler
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Can You Forgive Her?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Horror
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17

On the Town
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

The Boy Who Danced On Air
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17

La Strada
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Guards at the Taj
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Paul Auster's City of Glass
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

The Ferryman (Royal Court)
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

The Glass Menagerie
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

The View UpStairs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

Marry Harry
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

The Emperor Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17

Rebel in the Soul
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Whisper House
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17

Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17

Cagney
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

All Our Children
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday May 17, 2017:
ARRABAL Opens at A.R.T.
Thursday May 18, 2017:
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Presents Midnight Show for The Actors Fund
Thursday May 18, 2017:
Imelda Staunton-Led 'VIRGINIA WOOLF' Hits Cinemas This Spring
Thursday May 18, 2017:
Mark Ballas Returns as 'Frankie Valli' When JERSEY BOYS Hits L.A.
Thursday May 18, 2017:
Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING Begins at MCC Theater
Friday May 19, 2017:
Bette Midler Honored with Special 2017 Drama League Award
Friday May 19, 2017:
GREAT COMET OF 1812 Original Cast Recording Now Available
Friday May 19, 2017:
Stacy Keach Returns as Ernest Hemingway in PAMPLONA at the Goodman
Friday May 19, 2017:
Stephen McKinley Henderson Speaks at Juilliard's Commencement
Friday May 19, 2017:
The Drama League to Honor Bill Berloni and Michael Greif and 83rd Annual Awards Ceremony Set for 5/19
Saturday May 20, 2017:
Bening, Bourne, Gurira, Molina, Rashad & More Mark CTG's 50th Anniversary
Sunday May 21, 2017:
Judith Light Receives O'Neill Center's 17th Monte Cristo Award
Sunday May 21, 2017:
Moayed, Scott & Stock Lead Dual-Language HAMLET at Waterwell
Sunday May 21, 2017:
Times Are Hard for Dreamers... AMELIE Closes on Broadway
Monday May 22, 2017:
Bianco, Skinner, Young & More to Bring the 2000s to Town Hall
Monday May 22, 2017:
Denee Benton, Julie Taymor Among 2017 Lilly Award Honorees
Monday May 22, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT Tonight
Monday May 22, 2017:
Jessica Lange Among Trinity Rep's 2017 Pell Award Honorees
Monday May 22, 2017:
Michael Musto Gets Roasted for Charity
Monday May 22, 2017:
Paula Vogel Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2017 Obies
Monday May 22, 2017:
Rosie O'Donnell & More Roast Michael Musto for Charity


