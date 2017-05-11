BWW's On This Day - May 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
All the President's Men?
Adventures in Wonderland
Gently Down the Stream
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Venus
Secret
Woyzeck
Somebody's Daughter
Lettice and Lovage
Judy!
Kunstler
Monsoon Wedding
The Whirligig
Building the Wall
Can You Forgive Her?
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Horror
Animal
Figures of Speech
The Wipers Times
Carousel
Three Sisters
The Price
Twelfth Night
The Golden Apple
Gently Down the Stream
Samara
Guards at the Taj
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Paul Auster's City of Glass
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Broad Comedy
The View UpStairs
The Glass Menagerie
The Emperor Jones
Marry Harry
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
All the President's Men?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
COMING UP: