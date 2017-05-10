BWW's On This Day - May 10, 2017

May. 10, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Salome
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17

All the President's Men?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/11/17

Adventures in Wonderland
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

Venus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17

Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Somebody's Daughter
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Lettice and Lovage
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Judy!
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17

Monsoon Wedding
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/19/17

The Whirligig
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Building the Wall
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Can You Forgive Her?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

 CLOSING SOON:
All the President's Men?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/11/17

The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Carousel
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

The Price
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Guards at the Taj
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Paul Auster's City of Glass
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

The Ferryman (Royal Court)
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

The View UpStairs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

The Emperor Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

Marry Harry
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

The Glass Menagerie
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

COMING UP:

Thursday May 11, 2017:
Burstyn, Mandvi, O'Hare & More Set for ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN?
Thursday May 11, 2017:
OBSESSION, Starring Jude Law, Hits U.S. Cinemas
Thursday May 11, 2017:
Paige Davis Stars in 'MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE' in Pittsburgh
Thursday May 11, 2017:
SNL's Trump Satirist Alec Baldwin Joins ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN?
Thursday May 11, 2017:
SUNSET BOULEVARD's Glenn Close Visits Today's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Thursday May 11, 2017:
The Public Brings Trump's Cabinet Hearings to the Stage in ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN?
Friday May 12, 2017:
Alan Menken & Stars of A BRONX TALE Celebrate Cast Album at B&N
Friday May 12, 2017:
ARRABAL Begins at A.R.T.
Friday May 12, 2017:
New Broadway Cast Recording of HELLO, DOLLY! Released
Friday May 12, 2017:
Paper Mill Honors Chita Rivera at 2017 Gala; Shanice Williams to Perform!
Saturday May 13, 2017:
Eric Bogosian, Steven Boyer and More Join Story Pirates Benefit in NYC
Sunday May 14, 2017:
Patti LuPone & Seth Rudetsky Team for BC/EFA Benefit DECONSTRUCTING PATTI
Sunday May 14, 2017:
VIDEO: First Look - Tony Nominated KING CHARLES III Comes to PBS Tonight
Monday May 15, 2017:
Ballet Hispanico Honors Rita Moreno with Lifetime Achievement Award at Carnaval Gala
Monday May 15, 2017:
Billy Porter Performs, Chats Career & New Album at GRAMMY Museum
Monday May 15, 2017:
DVR Alert: 'LITTLE FOXES Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon Visit Bravo Clubhouse Tonight
Monday May 15, 2017:
Stars of WAR PAINT, Menzel, Platt, Ashford & More Set for NYTW's 2017 Gala
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
INDECENT & More Among 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Award Nominees
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
Mark Ballas Returns as 'Frankie Valli' When JERSEY BOYS Hits L.A.
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
Michael Urie Leads THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR at Red Bull Theater
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
New Dramatists Honor INDECENT's Daryl Roth & Paula Vogel


