BWW's On This Day - May 1, 2017

May. 1, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17

Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

The Ferryman (Royal Court)
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

Three Comrades
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

Pacific Overtures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17

Marry Harry
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17

Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17

Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Ernest Shackleton Loves me
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Salome
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17

Adventures in Wonderland
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Secret Garden
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Three Comrades
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Dreyfus Affair
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

Nivelli's War
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

The Profane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/9/17

The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Carousel
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Barry Bostwick Reunites with Joanna Gleason for NICK AND NORA in Concert
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
JONAH: ON STAGE Sets Sail in Cinemas This Spring
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Melissa Errico Performs at Lincoln Center's 2017 Gala
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Nancy Opel-Led CURVY WIDOW Lands at George Street Playhouse
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
NICK AND NORA Reunion Concert at 54 Below
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Holds Open Call for 'Ti Moune' in NYC
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Original Stars of NICK AND NORA Reunite at 54 Below
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Season 10 Champ & Broadway Alum Alisan Porter Performs Live on NBC's THE VOICE Tonight
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Struthers, Dilly, Chambers, Elrod & More Headed to CLUE at BCP
Wednesday May 3, 2017:
Carol Burnett Recognized as 'Champion of Children' in L.A.
Wednesday May 3, 2017:
Cassidy & Maroulis Lead Gopnik & Shire's New Musical at Long Wharf
Wednesday May 3, 2017:
TARA TREMENDOUS 'Making Of' Series Leads Up to Show's Debut at 54 Below
Thursday May 4, 2017:
PACIFIC OVERTURES, Starring George Takei, Opens at Classic Stage
Thursday May 4, 2017:
Rannells, Murin, Fontana & More Sing Music of Lewis Flinn at 54 Below
Thursday May 4, 2017:
THIRTEEN Encores DUDU FISHER IN JERUSALEM Concert Special
Friday May 5, 2017:
Broadway Vet Patti LaBelle Releases New Album BEL HOMMAGE
Friday May 5, 2017:
Cynthia Erivo Headlines CLASSICAL ROOTS Concert in Cincinnati
Friday May 5, 2017:
Double Dose of Motherhood! Laura Benanti & Her Mom Team Up in Concert at 54 Below
Friday May 5, 2017:
Nancy Opel-Led CURVY WIDOW Lands at George Street Playhouse
Saturday May 6, 2017:
Billy Porter Headlines, Is Honored at 2017 GLAAD Media Awards
Saturday May 6, 2017:
Finley, Kuhn and More Celebrate Unsung Wordsmiths at 92Y


