BWW's On This Day - March 9, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Filthy Business
Fun Home
Come From Away
The Emperor Jones
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Miser
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
The Kite Runner
Honeymoon in Vegas
Evening at the Talk House
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
Jitney
The Winter's Tale
Much Ado About Nothing
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Nibbler
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
Love's Labour's Lost
The Present
9 Circles
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
Everybody
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Glass Menagerie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(International Tour - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 3/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
CLOSING SOON:
Mother Africa
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Filthy Business
Fun Home
Come From Away
The Emperor Jones
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Miser
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
The Kite Runner
Honeymoon in Vegas
Evening at the Talk House
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
Jitney
The Winter's Tale
Much Ado About Nothing
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Nibbler
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
Love's Labour's Lost
The Present
9 Circles
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
Everybody
COMING UP: