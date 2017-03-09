BWW's On This Day - March 9, 2017

Mar. 9, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Glass Menagerie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/9/17

Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/10/17

Fun Home
(International Tour - 2017)
opening 3/10/17

Come From Away
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17

The Emperor Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17

Honeymoon in Vegas
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/12/17

The Miser
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17

The Light Years
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17

Stepping Out
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

Enemy of the People
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

Sundown, Yellow Moon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

White Guy on the Bus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17

The Price
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17

887
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17

Murder on the Orient Express
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 3/17/17

How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Mother Africa
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17

Honeymoon in Vegas
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Evening at the Talk House
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Picasso at the Lapin Agile
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Jitney
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

The Winter's Tale
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17

Much Ado About Nothing
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17

The Night of the Iguana
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Fish Men
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Nibbler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Lost Without Words
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Dirty Great Love Story
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Love's Labour's Lost
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17

The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

9 Circles
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

The Skin of Our Teeth
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

God Looked Away
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

Everybody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

COMING UP:

Friday March 10, 2017:
Adams, N'Kenge & More Celebrate Kander & Ebb in AMERICAN SHOWSTOPPERS at Schimmel Center
Friday March 10, 2017:
BEAUTY & THE BEAST Soundtrack Released
Friday March 10, 2017:
Harada & Wordsworth Host Prospect's GOOD TO GO Women Writers Showcase
Friday March 10, 2017:
PRESENT LAUGHTER Begins on Broadway
Friday March 10, 2017:
Testa, Rodriguez, Jacobs & Gotay Sign on for Prospect's GOOD TO GO
Saturday March 11, 2017:
Geffen's LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Streams with BroadwayHD
Sunday March 12, 2017:
Alice Waters to Inaugurate Lecture Series at Folsom Lake College 3/12
Sunday March 12, 2017:
Barks & Darvill Star in HONEYMOON IN VEGAS Concert in London
Sunday March 12, 2017:
Betty Buckley Leads Workshop in NYC
Monday March 13, 2017:
'RACHAEL LILY ROSENBLOOM...' Returns in Concert at 54 Below
Monday March 13, 2017:
12th Annual BROADWAY BACKWARDS for BC/EFA
Monday March 13, 2017:
Actors' Temple Honors Tovah Feldshuh & Jackie Hoffman at Centennial Gala
Monday March 13, 2017:
Arena Stage's THE ORIGINALIST Screens on THEATER CLOSE-UP
Monday March 13, 2017:
BC/EFA Celebrates Unity and Love with BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Monday March 13, 2017:
Buckley, Dixon & More Line Up for Vineyard's [TITLE OF SHOW] Gala
Monday March 13, 2017:
Burgess, Jones, Munoz & More Tapped for BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Monday March 13, 2017:
Estelle Parsons Helms THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT at La MaMa
Monday March 13, 2017:
Osnes, Bergen, Leung and More Set for Hammerstein Museum Benefit
Monday March 13, 2017:
The Stars Gather for Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2017 Gala
Tuesday March 14, 2017:
Broadway Producer Mike Isaacson Receives CTI's 2017 Robert Whitehead Award
Tuesday March 14, 2017:
Corduner, Silber, von Essen & More Set for 'ORIENT EXPRESS' Play


